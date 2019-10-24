Peralta appointment as chief magistrate brings hope of 'justice bilis'

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta will lead the Judiciary for almost three years, and hopes and expectations for his stint are high.

Peralta is taking over the seat vacated by retired Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, and is expected to stay in office until March 2022.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that with “all things more or less equal” among the candidates for the top judge spot, seniority came into play and favored Peralta.

President Rodrigo Duterte picked Peralta from a shortlist that included Associate Justices Estela Perlas-Bernabe and Andres Reyes Jr.

'Justice Bilis'

The Justice chief also noted Peralta’s background and said that the SC will continue its focus on speedy trials.

Peralta led the adoption of the 2019 Guidelines on the Use of Videoconferencing Technology for Remote Court Appearance or Testimony of Persons Deprived of Liberty in Jails and National Penitentiaries, which was pilot tested in Davao City.

Integrated Bar of the Philippines National President Domingo Egon Cayosa echoed Guevarra’s hopes.

In a statement, Cayosa said the national organization of Philippine lawyers are hopeful that under the Peralta court “the Judiciary will resolve cases much faster inasmuch as his 25 years as magistrate are notable for speedy disposition of cases and innovations to expedite court processes.”

Bersamin earlier cited Peralta’s significant help in leading the committee on revision of Rules of Court.

“The [IBP] will work and cooperate with Chief Justice Peralta to achieve ‘Justice Bilis,’” he added.

'Court as the last bastion of democracy'

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia, for his part, said that they hope the new chief justice will “uphold judicial independence, preserve the separation of powers, and guarantee checks and balances.”

Olalia, who is part of the group pro bono lawyers, urged Peralta to “tilt the balance between the powerful and influential and the poor and the oppressed and prove that the Court is the last bastion of democracy.”

He said that doing otherwise would lead to public perception that our courts are “beholden” to political and economic powers.