EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Workers group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) on Oct. 9, 2019 criticized Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s suggestion to the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to consider the privatization and maintenance of LRT Line 2 in response to disruptions.
Light Rail Transit Authority
Labor group on call to privatize LRT-2: Did that work for MRT-3?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 7:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Workers group Kilusang Mayo Uno on Wednesday disputed Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian’s suggestion that privatizing Light Rail Transit Line 2 would mean better service for commuters.

Gatchalian had pointed out that LRT-2 is the only line among the three in Metro Manila that has yet to be privatized. He said that the LRT Authority should consider the line's "long-term viability."

But KMU Secretary-General Jerome Adonis told Philstar.com that privatizing the train line would not resolve the transportation crisis in the capital. 

"Is MRT any better when it was privatized?" he said.

LRT-2, which runs along five cities Metro Manila and ferries close to 200,000 passengers, temporarily halted operations after a fire broke out between Katipunan and Anonas stations.

All but three stations – Santolan, Katipunan, and Anonas – have resumed operations. Those stations will remain offline for nine months.

'Government should take control of trains'

Adonis said the MRT experience debunks the myth that privatization leads to better services and facilities.

“The government should instead take full control of our trains, integrated with a comprehensive program for efficient mass transportation that is accessible and affordable for our commuters, especially workers and students,” Adonis said.

Ayala Corporation and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation own LRT-1, while Light Rail Manila Corp. handles operations and maintenance.

Metro Rail Transit Corporation is the owner-builder of MRT-3, which the Department of Transportation operates.

“There should be more planning and integration of our mass transportation system. Once in private hands, its operations will be driven by profits instead of public interest,” Adonis said.

"Mass transportation is the government’s responsibility. It should be rendered as a public service."

In a separate statement, youth activist group Anakbayan said commuters' problems are "an issue of denationalization of public services and the prevalence of profit over the people's interest."

The group issued the statement after presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo called a challenge for him and other public officials to commute as silly.

"As I said, the daily sufferance of commuters and motorists traversing the road in going to work and returning home or going elsewhere in Metro Manila is a given," Panelo said in a text message to reporters.

"Sufferance" means "patient endurance" and "consent or sanction implied by a lack of interference or failure to enforce a prohibition," according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Panelo added: "Whether you commute or drive, one is subjected to the same vexing inconvenience and delay, as well as the loss of precious time."

But Anakbayan said the Palace's statement shows how detached officials are to the transport crisis.

"They are demagnifying the country's hellish transport system to mere additional travel time when in reality, as seen through the eyes of the common people, the issue
is more than just road gridlocks, rail transit troubles, and heavy traffic—it is an issue of denationalization of public services and the prevalence of profit over the people's interest," the group said.

KILUSANG MAYO UNO KMU LRT 2 FIRE MRT 3 SENA­­TOR SHERWIN GAT­CHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Fedelina Lugasan, 82, wants to go home to the Philippines after being freed from from a 65-year abusive employment in the...
Headlines
MMDA spokesperson not letting Facebook joke page pass, files cyberlibel suit
5 hours ago
She accused the administrator of “Pinoy Laugh Page” Facebook page of posting a malicious post “for the purpose...
Headlines
LIVE: Senate resumes probe into GCTA, 'ninja cops' – Day 9
By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Headlines
SC holds government nurses should be at Salary Grade 15
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Ang Nars party-list fought for this in 2015, as the group assailed Executive Order No. 811 that the entry-level nurses are...
Headlines
'Monster' Typhoon Hagibis unlikely to enter PAR
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Typhoon Hagibis (international name) has a low chance of entering the Philippine area of responsibility, PAGASA said.
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
BuCor, police demolish prisoners' shanties in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The operation started at 5 a.m. and involved 1,800 personnel from law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Works...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Ex-PCGG chief: Sandigan ruling on Marcos ill-gotten wealth lacks ‘historical context’
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The former PCGG chief said the Marcoses had for years tried to delay litigation by seeking a "favorable political enviro...
Headlines
3 hours ago
SWS: Duterte satisfaction rating slips slightly but still 'very good'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating has gone down by three points in the third quarter of 2019, according...
Headlines
4 hours ago
China ignores Duterte's drug war as Philippines softens stand on South China Sea — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
"The Chinese government, which Mr. Duterte has embraced warmly, has been willing to ignore the war on drugs..."
Headlines
7 hours ago
No due process in DepEd order to close Lumad schools — child rights NGO
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
A group advocating children's access to education said the shutdown order is "baseless, partial and reeks with ill-motiv...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with