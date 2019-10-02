PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Teachers of from San Diego Elementary School in Batasan, Quezon City forms the figure "30K" as they demand a P30,0000 base salary for public teachers Oct. 2, 2019.
The Star/Michael Varcas
Senate approves resolution commending Filipino teachers
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 5:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has approved a resolution recognizing Filipino teachers "for their hard work and commitment to shaping learners of all generations," according to a press release on the Senate's official website on Tuesday. 

Resolution No. 142 filed by Sen. Bong Revilla was based on two presidential proclamations which led to the declaration of September 5 to October 5 as National Teachers' Month yearly.

"Revilla believes that Filipino teachers take on an indispensable role in molding the country's future. Thus, he called on all Filipinos to use the occasion to pay tribute to [their] indelible contribution," the press release said. 

Meanwhile, Sen. Joel Villanueva took to his Facebook and Instagram accounts to celebrate the resolution's approval, writing, "I am actually a product of 2 great public school teachers, my mom and dad."

Villanueva said in July that his office intended to explore the president's earlier call to include teachers in the next Salary Standardization Law (SSL).

"Teachers play a critical role in shaping the hearts and minds of our youth. We need to make their efforts more rewarding so that they are kept motivated to fulfill their duties," he said.

Revilla's Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation on September 11 discussed "concrete steps to take towards the realization and implementation of the salary increase for teachers," according to a separate press release. 

During the 18th Congress, Sens. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Francis Pangilinan and Nancy Binay all filed similar bills, proposing salaries of P36,409 monthly, an additional P10,000 a month, and P28,000 monthly, respectively.

"Among the bills that we authored are the bills lowering the optional retirement age of public school teachers from 60 to 55; a bill giving them additional benefits such as grocery, transportation and medical allowance, among others," Villanueva said in the same post. 

One of President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign promises in 2016 was the doubling of salaries for public school teachers. Since then, numerous teacher groups have been calling for salary increases after various pay hikes for uniformed personnel including soldiers and police officers. 

The clamor from the aforementioned teachers' groups hit a peak in August when the Commission on Audit found that the Department of Education had racked up P13.9 billion of unexplained expenses lacking documentation along with P2.7 billion in unliquidated cash advances in 2018.

NATIONAL TEACHERS' MONTH PAY HIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Franchise of jeepneys only a privilege, DOTr says
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
“We would say to them: their franchise is only their privilege.”
Headlines
Who's Who: The four vying to be the next chief justice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
The four chief justice aspirants, all associate justices of the SC, will face the Judicial and Bar Council for a public interview...
Headlines
Duterte: PNP chief faces DILG probe
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde will face a separate probe by the Department of the Interior and Local...
Headlines
2 Filipinos killed in Taiwan bridge collapse
7 hours ago
Two Filipino fishery workers were found dead after a bridge collapsed in Taiwan's Yilan county.
Headlines
Albayalde: I’m a government employee, I’m expendable
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Under fire for alleged links to rogue police officers, beleaguered Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said...
Headlines
Latest
1 minute ago
Lumad groups slam Sara Duterte’s order to shut down school
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 minute ago
"Your fear that the Lumad are rebels is imaginary. Corruption of politicians… [and] threats of the military on the...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte says hazing in fraternities can't be stopped, a year after signing law against it
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte revealed he was hospitalized for days due to massive hematoma when he joined the Lex Talionis fraterni...
Headlines
2 hours ago
'God fearing' chief justice applicant says premarital sex is immoral
2 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr., a candidate for the top magistrate post, said that premarital sex is immoral...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte says probe into ninja cops will be 'fair'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte said the findings of the DILG would serve as his basis for deciding whether to retain or dismiss the p...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Filipinos divided on views of China — poll
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Similar to several countries across the globe, Filipinos have mixed opinions on China, according to a survey by Washington-based...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with