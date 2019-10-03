New drug enforcement body will 'upgrade' PDEA — Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday clarified that his proposal to create a new Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority (PRDEA) will not dissolve the existing Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
The PDEA and the Dangerous Drugs Board had earlier expressed opposition against Sotto's proposal as it would dissolve both agencies under Senate Bill 3 or the Presidential Drug Enforcement Authority Act.
"The PDEA was my brainchild. I will not see the demise of this agency.
In his second term at the Senate, Sotto authored Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which paved the way for the creation of the PDEA.
Sotto explained that under his proposed measure, there will be six bureaus under the PRDEA. The heads of the bureaus will form the Dangerous Drugs Board.
The Senate leader pointed out that under the current system, the PDEA does not coordinate with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation on drug cases.
According to Sotto, some prosecutors told him that the reason the dismissal rate of drug cases is at 80% is because agents and policemen do not know how to file cases.
"What is the reason
Sotto stressed that his proposal to create a PRDEA, which would upgrade the PDEA, will solve the country's drug problem.
"The intention, I assure you, will give us a fighting chance against illegal drugs not like what's happening now," Sotto told the Senate panel.
Under SB 3, the proposed PRDEA will be the primary supervising agency for "proper, more effective and efficient" implementation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
"It shall likewise absorb the policy-making and strategy-
The proposed measure also specifically
Under Sotto's proposal,
"Despite the various measures
