PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte gives his statement prior to his departure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Oct. 1, 2019 for his official visit to the Russian Federation.
Albert Alcain/Presidential Photo
Duterte says hazing in fraternities can't be stopped, a year after signing law against it
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite signing a law imposing stiffer penalties on hazing, President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that the practice cannot be eliminated unless fraternities are banned altogether.

"I don’t know what but that is a permanent insanity," Duterte told reporters before leaving for Russia last Tuesday.

"You know ikaw pumasok ka, ‘pag nahuli ka, sorry ka. Hindi mo talaga matanggal ‘yan (If you join and you get caught, sorry. You cannot do away with that). Unless you ban fraternity for all time. Make it a criminal offense by joining a fraternity. But that would raise so many constitutional issues," he added.

READ: Dismissed PMA cadets face anti-hazing law raps over Dormitorio death

Duterte revealed he was hospitalized for three days due to massive hematoma or swelling of clotted blood when he joined the Lex Talionis fraternity at the San Beda College of Law. The president said he and some of his fraternity brothers wrote to their group to do away with the physical initiations but nothing happened.

Hazing in campuses became part of public discussions following the deaths of Philippine Military Academy cadet Darwin Dormitorio and a University of the Philippines student who was tagged in an alleged brutal initiation rite of the Sigma Rho fraternity.

The incidents happened despite the signing of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, which prohibits all forms of hazing in fraternities, sororities and organizations in schools, communities,  businesses and uniformed service learning institutions.

READ: Atio’s parents urge lawmakers to list hazing as heinous crime

The law, which strengthened the Anti-Hazing Act of 1995, also punishes those who will try to cover up hazing activities and imposes harsher penalties on those involved in initiations that cause physical or psychological suffering, harm or injury. Individuals who planned or joined in hazing that results in death, rape, sodomy or mutilation will be jailed for 20 years and one day to 40 years and will be fined with P3 million.

"You know, there are rules to follow. You break the rules, you go to jail. That's the way it is. Or you die. Those are simple matters in life," Duterte said.

"But hazing? You can't eliminate that."

READ: Duterte signs stronger anti-hazing law

Duterte said initiations in fraternities should not be excessive and should not be degrading to neophytes.

"Hazing, that is...carried too far, that's human degradation...You allow, you order the (lower class) to perform oral sex, something like that. That's not an act of a man. If he becomes your brod, what would you think of him? What will he think of you? That will create a lifetime animosity," the president said.  

"'Yang tamang-tama lang. ‘Yang ‘pag madala sa ospital, mabuhay. ‘Wag naman ‘yung  mamatay (In case he is brought to a hospital, he should be alive)," he added.  

Duterte declined to comment on the hazing incidents in the PMA, saying it would be up to the academy's officials to look into the matter.

"Do not ask me about that because the administrative case will be sent to me for final (decision). If they seek a motion for reconsideration, the final appeal administratively is to the commander-in-chief, me," he said.

ANTI-HAZING LAW DARWIN DORMITORIO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Franchise of jeepneys only a privilege, DOTr says
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
“We would say to them: their franchise is only their privilege.”
Headlines
Who's Who: The four vying to be the next chief justice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
The four chief justice aspirants, all associate justices of the SC, will face the Judicial and Bar Council for a public interview...
Headlines
Duterte: PNP chief faces DILG probe
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde will face a separate probe by the Department of the Interior and Local...
Headlines
2 Filipinos killed in Taiwan bridge collapse
7 hours ago
Two Filipino fishery workers were found dead after a bridge collapsed in Taiwan's Yilan county.
Headlines
Albayalde: I’m a government employee, I’m expendable
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Under fire for alleged links to rogue police officers, beleaguered Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Senate approves resolution commending Filipino teachers
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Teachers play a critical role in shaping the hearts and minds of our youth."
Headlines
2 hours ago
'God fearing' chief justice applicant says premarital sex is immoral
2 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr., a candidate for the top magistrate post, said that premarital sex is immoral...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte says probe into ninja cops will be 'fair'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte said the findings of the DILG would serve as his basis for deciding whether to retain or dismiss the p...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Filipinos divided on views of China — poll
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Similar to several countries across the globe, Filipinos have mixed opinions on China, according to a survey by Washington-based...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte: Too early to react to proposed US entry ban on officials in De Lima detention
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"It's not yet ripe. It is not an act of state. It does not carry the mandate of the entire Senate."
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with