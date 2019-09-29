PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES

Mohammed Huwais/AFP
Doctors stress importance of anti-flu vaccination for the elderly
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - September 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A group of doctors specializing in the health and welfare of the elderly has underscored the importance of vaccinating them against flu.

According to Philippine College of Geriatric Medicine Inc. (PCGM) board member Milagros Barzaga, flu is the primary reason why around 50 to 70 percent of elderly Filipinos get hospitalized.

“It is important for them to be vaccinated every year because as people grow older, their resistance becomes weak. Vaccines give them protection against illnesses as these boost their immune system,” she said.

Recently, PCGM partnered with the city government of Angeles City in Pampanga to vaccinate thousands of elderly residents there. The city has the third highest population of senior citizens based on the 2015 Census.

For former PCGM board member Deana Ringor, it is best to give the vaccine during June and July, but it is still not too late for the elderly to be immunized against the flu.

“Flu can happen anytime, especially if you are too young and too old. We are all prone to environmental changes,” she noted.

Ringor added that senior citizens who have existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension and respiratory ailments might experience longer recovery if they get the flu.

Aside from this, flu can lead to severe pneumonia if aqcuired by the elderly.

Barzaga said there are still misconceptions that have been hindering vaccination efforts in the country. These include worries about the side effects of the vaccines.

“The side effects depend on a person. Some may experience low grade fever, body weakness, headache or muscle pain. They have nothing to worry about,” she added.

ANTI-FLU VACCINATION PHILIPPINE COLLEGE OF GERIATRIC MEDICINE INC.
