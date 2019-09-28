PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he expects that the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) will no longer commit the same mistakes it did before as far as the GCTA computation of inmates is concerned.
Mong Pintolo/File
New IRR on GCTA law takes effect next week
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - September 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The new implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10592, or the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law drafted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, will take effect next week.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he expects that the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) will no longer commit the same mistakes it did before as far as the GCTA computation of inmates is concerned.

He said that persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) convicted of heinous crimes are no longer included in the benefits provided by the new IRR of the GCTA, the BuCor instead focusing on computation for non-heinous crime convicts.

“With the new IRR in place, we of course expect the BuCor to make the computation of GCTA proper. In other words, remove them, don’t compute for those convicted of heinous crimes anymore,” Guevarra said.

Under the new IRR, the PDLs who are recidivists, habitual delinquents, escapees and those charged with heinous crimes are ineligible for GCTA and are also disqualified from preventive imprisonment and special time allowance for loyalty.

The DOJ said at least 52 inmates, not among those who will be recommitted under the erroneous interpretation of the GCTA law, are scheduled for release on Friday.

Guevarra also said that the DOJ is now fast-tracking the process of releasing inmates who should have not surrendered due to GCTA law, including those who have been pardoned, granted parole and with presidential clemency.

He added that the DOJ is now targeting to release the cleaned-up list by Sept. 30 so that the Philippine National Police can use it to start the re-arrest of erroneously released inmates starting Oct. 1.

GCTA LAW IMPLEMENTING RULES AND REGULATIONS
