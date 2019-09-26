Two more PMA cadets tagged in hazing of Dormitorio

FORT DEL PILAR, BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Police investigators have found two more third-class cadets of the Philippine Military Academy suspected of hazing of 20-year-old cadet Darwin Dormitorio, who died last week from the beating he received.

Police Colonel Allen Rae Co, Baguio City police chief, did not name the two new suspects but said they directly participated “in separate incidents” that led to Dormitorio's death.

Earlier reports indicated that Dormitorio, a fourth-class cadet who succumbed to hemorrhage early morning on September 18, had been twice hospitalized in the middle of August.

Maj. Renan Afan, PMA spokesman, refused to say whether the two new suspects have also been dismissed by the academy. He instead referred reporters to Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces spokesperson, who has also yet to issue a comment.

Two third-class cadets—Shalimar Imperial and Felix Lumbag—1CL Axl Ray Sanupao, who reportedly "encouraged" what the military prefers to call maltreatment of Dormitorio have been dismissed and face criminal charges.

Mauled over missing boots

A missing pair of combat boots of an upperclassman cost Dormitorio his life, probers have said.

Dormitorio apparently lost the pair of combat boots entrusted to him by Sanupao, Col. Co said.

The loss could have tremendously irked Sanupao prompting him to "endorse" Dormitorio to the third-class men for "punishment".

On Tuesday morning, a plebe in upper garment uniform, was seen at sentry position outside of the entrance of the PMA cadet mess hall, but was missing black dress shoes and the prescribed socks.

Apparently Dormitorio’s classmate in the fourth class, the cadet was wearing white rubber slippers.