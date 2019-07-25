Business survey: BSP rated best, MWSS worst

MANILA, Philippines — More than half of 69 government agencies got satisfactory marks from business executives, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earning high praise and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) sinking to the bottom.

The Makati Business Club Executive Outlook Survey (EOS) for the second semester of 2019, released yesterday, showed 42 of 69 government agencies received satisfactory ratings from businesses.

First conducted in 2015, the MBC survey asked 100 business executives representing 100 companies if they are satisfied or not with the performance of the 69 government agencies in the past year.

The survey, taken from June 19 to July 22, showed the BSP had the highest satisfactory rating with a score of 97 percent. The BSP also topped the list in the 2015 MBC EOS.

Earning second place was the National Economic and Development Authority with 85 percent, followed by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in third spot with 84 percent.

Completing the top 10 were the Department of Trade and Industry with 83 percent, Philippine Statistics Authority getting 81 percent, Department of Finance with 80.4 percent, Board of Investments garnering 79.8 percent, Department of Tourism at 78.8 percent, Armed Forces of the Philippines receiving 78.7 percent and Securities and Exchange Commission and Philippine Economic Zone Authority getting 77.8 percent each.

The survey also showed 25 agencies that garnered lower satisfaction ratings.

The MWSS was the bottom-dweller with a 21.9 percent rating. The water shortages that Metro Manila suffered through earlier this year may be reason for the low score.

Other agencies at the bottom of the list are the Bureau of Customs at 27.6 percent, House of Representatives with 28 percent, Department of Agriculture with 28.4 percent and Presidential Communications Operations Office with 32.3 percent.

Agencies included in the survey for the first time are the Bases Conversion and Development Authority which debuted at 12th spot, Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) at 26th place and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) which ranked 41st. The PCC and DICT were formed after 2015.

MBC said among the agencies that showed improvement in satisfaction ratings were the Office of the Vice President, which rose to 75 percent this year from 11.9 percent in 2015, and Department of Transportation at 50 percent from 19 percent in 2015.

Meanwhile, agencies that experienced a decline in satisfaction ratings are the Department of Foreign Affairs which was at 42 percent from 89.4 percent, and Department of Labor and Employment dropping to 44 percent from 79.4 percent.

MBC executive director Coco Alcuaz said the survey shows how businesses see government leadership and public service.

“We are pleased to revive the EOS to help agencies assess and improve their performance, especially following the creation of the Anti-Red Tape Authority,” he said.