Customs execs tagged in corruption to exit bureau

MANILA, Philippines — An official of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) yesterday assured President Duterte that the agency would abide with his order and transfer to Congress the 52 officials and personnel who are suspected to be engaged in corrupt activities.

BOC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said they would follow the instructions that would be given by the President.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Duterte said he wants the erring Customs officials and employees out of the bureau.

He would have them report to Congress and help in the daily paperwork until they are officially removed from the government.

Duterte said that he went to the BOC two weeks ago and learned that there were 63 employees facing criminal charges while 61 were under investigation.

“The President has given his orders and BOC will implement whatever order the President has given,” said Maronilla.

Maronilla said that some of the erring personnel have already retired or resigned, thus only 52 BOC officials and personnel met with the President in Malacañang last July 18.

He asked the cooperation of Congress to abolish the positions of these BOC officials and employees or have them dismissed, although he admitted that this might be difficult because they are protected by security of tenure.