NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Would you believe it? Meron pang mga bakante ngayon, marami (There are many vacancies). But you know I am one – maybe because of my training as a lawyer – that before I sign I have to read, and it takes time just reading the voluminous papers,” Duterte said in the Give Us This Day program of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ the Name Above Every Name congregation yesterday.
4,000 government posts still waiting to be filled
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2019 - 12:00am

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Duterte is halfway through his six-year term but he still has to make at least 4,000 appointments and fill vacant positions in several government agencies.

“Would you believe it? Meron pang mga bakante ngayon, marami (There are many vacancies). But you know I am one – maybe because of my training as a lawyer – that before I sign I have to read, and it takes time just reading the voluminous papers,” Duterte said in the Give Us This Day program of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ the Name Above Every Name congregation yesterday.

Duterte also said he always has questions about the integrity of a person before he signs appointment papers.

The President said documents that come to him with marginal notes or initials of officials that have supposedly reviewed them “does not mean anything to me. I have to just really ponder on the papers. Sometimes sleep on it and decide after a few hours of sleep early morning.”

Meanwhile, there could be minor changes in the Cabinet in the next weeks, an official said yesterday.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte mentioned the possible movements in the official family during the latest Cabinet meeting this month.

Duterte revealed that he is considering appointing a former soldier as new agriculture chief.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol will leave his department soon to lead the Mindanao Development Authority, a post with Cabinet rank.

“Ah, scouting around. I assume maybe again a military man. It’s easy to give them orders. They work. And they do it without question,” Duterte also said in his interview with Quiboloy. – With Alexis Romero

VACANT POSITIONS IN GOVERNMENT AGENCIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
6 hours ago
Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm “Fal...
Headlines
Carpio: Duterte's Mutual Defense Treaty remark maybe another joke
6 hours ago
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that Duterte may just be pulling another joke, "just like his jetski joke.&...
Headlines
Andanar says there may be 'minor' changes in Duterte Cabinet
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
"What I know is we all serve at the pleasure of the president."
Headlines
Task force still working on ‘flood channel’ for Boracay
8 hours ago
Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Wednesday said a flood channel for Boracay island is still underway.
Headlines
PAGASA: Tropical Storm Falcon, LPA boosting habagat
7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) and the low pressure area off the waters of Ilocos Sur are enhancing the...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: Face international trial? You must be stupid
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
He’s a Filipino and he will only face Philippine courts.
Headlines
1 hour ago
China can’t ignore multilateral resistance — US
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
“Multilateral resistance” from the United States and its allies against China’s militarization in the South...
Headlines
1 hour ago
85% of Pinoys trust Rody – Pulse Asia
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Eighty-five percent of Filipinos continued to express trust in President Duterte and approved of his performance, Pulse Asia...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Falcon veers north; LPA brings rains
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Falcon will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Luzon today even as it veered north...
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Duterte won’t allow another reenacted budget’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The head of the country’s premier socioeconomic planning agency said President Duterte can be expected to put his foot...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with