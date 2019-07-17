NEW ON NETFLIX
In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation Address at Batasang Pambansa.
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Facebook page
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra prepares for first SONA performance
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines— Cultural Center of the Philippines President Nick Lizaso said the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lizaso said PPO’s performance will be a first in the orchestra's history.

“Ito ang unang pagkakataon na ang PPO ay tutugtog sa Batasan,” Lizaso said.

(This is the first time that the PPO will play at the Batasang Pambansa)

“Kaya kami ay maligaya .We feel very much honored. Ito’y matagal na naming iniisip na gawin sana,” she added.

(That’s why we are glad. We feel very much honored. We’ve been planning this for a long time)

On Wednesday, Lizaso conducted an ocular visit at the session hall of the House of Representatives in Quezon City to check the audio and acoustics for the performance of the 65-piece PPO.

PPO will reportedly play the "Lupang Hinirang" as well as one of Duterte’s favorite songs, “Ikaw” by Freddie Aguilar for his entrance to the hall.

The arrival of the president of the Republic of the Philippines is usually preceded by the "Mabuhay March", also called "We Say Mabuhay". During the presidency of Benigno Aquino III, the president's arrival was sometimes announced by "Blue Eagle, the King," a collegiate song of the Ateneo de Manila University.

Duterte’s SONA is slated on the afternoon of Monday, July 22. —Rosette Adel

CCP PHILIPPINE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA SONA SONA 2019
