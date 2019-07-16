NEW ON NETFLIX
In this Aug. 11, 2018 photo, school children are being evacuated after being trapped due to the waist-deep flood at Twin River in Barangay Parang, Marikina City.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos, File
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 17
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units on Tuesday announced class suspensions for Wednesday, July 17, in anticipation of the onslaught of Tropical Storm Falcon.

“Falcon” is expected to closely approach or make landfall over Babuyan-Batanes islands area Wednesday evening and may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday.

READ: 'Falcon' now a tropical storm; Signal No. 2 up in northeastern Cagayan

Due to the anticipated inclement weather, some cities and towns called off classes.

Here’s a running list of class suspensions for July 17.


— Rosette Adel

CLASS SUSPENSION FALCON FALCONPH PAGASA WALANG PASOK
