Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 17

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units on Tuesday announced class suspensions for Wednesday, July 17, in anticipation of the onslaught of Tropical Storm Falcon.

“Falcon” is expected to closely approach or make landfall over Babuyan-Batanes islands area Wednesday evening and may leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday.

Due to the anticipated inclement weather, some cities and towns called off classes.

Here’s a running list of class suspensions for July 17.



— Rosette Adel