NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Unlawful contractualization keeps the workers from secure, gainful and lasting employment. It is also a way for employers to shirk from its duties and obligation toward it employees,” the Commission on Human Rights said.
Solidarity of Unions in the Philippines for Empowerment and Reforms - SUPER Facebook page
CHR reminds pearl shake chain to uphold workers' rights
(Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The workers of a pearl shake chain are within their rights to protest alleged contractualization and oppressive labor practices at the company, the Commission on Human Rights said as it urged businesses to always uphold the dignity and rights of laborers.

Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, made the statement after workers of Zagu Food Corp. went on strike to protest the company’s “illegal labor-only contracting and unfair labor practices.”

“In a system where the business flourishes while the workers that made it grow are deprived of the benefits of permanent employment, it is clear that the welfare and rights of the laborers are not upheld,” De Guia said.

She added: “Unlawful contractualization keeps the workers from secure, gainful and lasting employment. It is also a way for employers to shirk from its duties and obligation toward it employees.”

"The commission recognizes that there is a need to strike a healthy balance such that inclusive economic growth will be maintained by ensuring that business will continue to thrive. However, this is not a justification to denigrate the working Filipinos with oppressive labor practices that trap them in poor working conditions and mire them into economic uncertainty or poverty," CHR also said.

"The State and businesses alike must always uphold the dignity and rights of workers who are the foundation of the economy that sustain us all," it said.

On Labor Day in 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 51, which prohibited labor contracting “when undertaken to circumvent the workers’ rights to security of tenure, self-organization and collective bargaining and peaceful concerted activities pursuant to the 1987 Constitution.”

Some labor groups, however, are not satisfied with the order, saying the Labor Code already covers the EO’s provisions on labor-only contracting.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday appealed to the management of Zagu to respect the rights of workers who went on strike.

Sotto, in a Faecbook post, said he visited the picketline because of reports of violence against striking workers.

"This strike would not have happened if you didn't have employees who have been with you for more than 10 years but are still contractuals," he said in Filipino.

"There would not have been a strike if there were proper negotiations. Follow the law, respect the rights of your workers," Sotto also said.

The International Trade Union Confederation recently listed the Philippines as one of the worst countries for workers for the third year in a row.

The world’s largest trade union stressed that workers in the Philippines face violent attacks and intimidation and that protests in the country are “brutally repressed” by police in an alleged attempt by the government to suppress dissent.

ITUC also gave the Philippines a rating of five, which means that “while the legislation may spell out certain rights, workers have effectively no access to these rights and are therefore exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labor practice.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS LABOR CONTRACTUALIZATION ZAGU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Not a criminal probe: UN 'drug war' reso only seeks rights review
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Human rights groups in the Philippines and abroad hailed the adoption of a resolution for the United Nations to review the...
Headlines
Partido Manggagawa: Ang Probinsyano rep should quit for trying to punch waiter
9 hours ago
Rep. Alfred de los Santos (Ang Probinsyano party-list) should resign if he is truly sorry for trying to punch a waiter...
Headlines
‘Soldiers not loyal to Duterte must resign’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Soldiers who are not loyal to President Duterte should resign, Army spokesman Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said.
Headlines
3 years later, China compliant with only 2 of 11 parts of arbitration ruling
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
Three years after the Hague-based tribunal issued a landmark ruling on the South China Sea arbitration, Beijing is in compliance...
Headlines
Coup brewing? Speaker fight not yet over — Paolo
By Jess Diaz | 20 hours ago
Despite his father’s intervention, Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte said the speakership war is far...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Morales on DFA chief Locsin: In some instances, we should not take him seriously
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales said Friday Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. should not be taken seriously...
Headlines
3 hours ago
CHR reminds pearl shake chain to uphold workers' rights
3 hours ago
The workers of a pearl shake chain are within their rights to protest alleged contractualization and oppressive labor practices...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Morales: West Philippine Sea belongs to Filipinos, not to Duterte and China
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales on Friday urged Filipinos to find “creative” ways to enforce the arbitral...
Headlines
6 hours ago
‘Cut my head if drug war killings are proven to be state-sponsored,’ Bato challenges UN
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who initially led the government’s ferocious anti-drug campaign, said he is...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Palace questions 'maliciously partisan' UN rights council resolution
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
"The resolution is grotesquely one-sided, outrageously narrow and maliciously partisan. It reeks of nauseating politics completely...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with