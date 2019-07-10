NEW ON NETFLIX
FILE — Former PNP chief and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa turned emotional during the Senate probe into the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, Nov. 23,2016.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo, File
Hontiveros' advice to Dela Rosa: Be professional, mature
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros advised Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to be professional as he might lead hearings on extrajudicial killings linked to the so-called war on drugs.

Hontiveros, however, reacted to the previous statement of Dela Rosa that unlike other senators, he will not hold "paepal-epal" hearings, or hearings for show.

"Sino ba nag-drama (Who went into dramatics)?" Hontiveros said at the Kapihan sa Senado forum Wednesday.

Dela Rosa once broke down in tears at the Senate when Hontiveros grilled him about a supposed pattern in the deaths of drug suspects.

This hearing was in September 2017 following the death of 17-year-old Kian  delos Santos and 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

READ: Your words have weight of policy, Hontiveros reminds Duterte | Bato: 'Unfair' to accuse police of executing drug suspects

Hontiveros said she has faith that as a new senator, Dela Rosa would "rise to the challenge" as the Senate is a different insitution from the Philippine National Police.

"I'm hoping na he will rise to the challenge so maging professional tayo, maging mature, let's grow up. Napaka-importante ng mga trabahong dapat gawin dito sa Senado at mga laban na dapat ilaban," Hontiveros said.

(I'm hoping he will rise to the challenge, so let's be professional, to be mature. There is important work to be done at the Senate and many struggles that we should fight for)

Hontiveros said she will file a resolution seeking an investigation into the death of a three-year-old girl in a drug bust in Rizal province.

Dela Rosa might lead this investigation as he is seen to be the next chair of the Senate committee on public order.

Hontiveros is also hoping that Dela Rosa will dispense his duty as committee chair with fairness and judiciousness given the fact that there will be more hearings related to the drug war, which started under his term as PNP chief.

"I wish Senator Doroy the best sa pamumuno ng komiteng iyon kung siya nga ang magiging tagapangulo. I wish him the best lalo na in the wake of 'yung mahusay na pamumuno ni Senator Ping (Lacson)," Hontiveros said.

(I wish him the best in leading that committee if he is elected chairman. I wish him the best especially in the wake of the excellent leadership of Senator Ping Lacson)

"Doroy" is Dela Rosa's nickname among his classmates at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA). He was the classmate of Hontiveros' late husband, Francisco Baraquel Jr.

