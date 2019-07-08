FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 4, 2019 photo, Sen. Bato dela Rosa heads to the Kapihan sa Senado forum.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Bato sorry for 'shit happens' remark, says it again anyway
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police, clarified that he made the wrong choice of words when he commented on the death of a three-year-old girl in a drug bust operation.

Last week, the neophyte senator said "shit happens" when asked about the demise of the girl, which drew criticism from rights groups.

"I will recall my word. Instead of 'shit' let us change it to 'unfortunate incident' (happens)," Dela Rosa told ANC' "Headstart" Monday.

'Shit happens' comment should not have been public

Dela Rosa said that he had apologized to the family of the victim following his remarks, adding that his comment should have only been for the police community and not the general public, more than 19 million of whom voted for him in the May elections.

The nation's former top cop admitted that it was wrong for him to say "shit happens" over the incident but clarified that what he meant was that police operations are not perfect.

"Every policeman wants his operation to be perfect but if you do not have complete control of the operational environment, shit really happens. Something bad will always happen," Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Clarifying that he never said the three-year-old child was collateral damage of the drug war, the senator blamed the media for bringing up the term.

"I did not say collateral damage. I just said incidents like that happen and that does not happen only now. It has happened many times in the past," he said.

Former top cop to investigate PNP

Dela Rosa is eyeing to hold his first hearing as chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs to look into the case. Although Senate hearings are often initiated through filed resolutions, Senate rules on inquiries in aid of legislation allow committees to schedule a probe on its own "if the matter is within its competence."

The former PNP chief vowed to be fair at the hearing despite his attachment to the police force.

"I just said 'shit happens'. That's the reality in the life of the police but it doesn't mean I am absolving the PNP for the incident. Someone died," he said.

The senator vowed to conduct the investigation in aid of legislation and not just for "grandstanding."

Dela Rosa is expecting to assume chairmanship of his preferred Senate committee on the first day of session on July 22, on the morning before President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RONALD DELA ROSA SENATE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lacson praises Isko: Leaders like him make me think about retirement
By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
After receiving a compliment from the Department of Interior and Local Government, new Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso once...
Headlines
Higher pay means bad news for unfaithful cops
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The number of complaints against unfaithful husbands in the police force has surged by 40 percent since President Duterte...
Headlines
Philippines officials hit for conduct in Geneva rights meet
By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
Rights defenders have expressed dismay over the behavior of Philippine officials, including government supporters, during...
Headlines
Can LA survive the Big One?
11 hours ago
Two strong earthquakes that pierced years of seismic calm in southern California have revived fears of the “Big One”...
Headlines
NYPD, FDNY Fil-Ams conquer balut, videoke
11 hours ago
Filipino-American officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) rose to the...
Headlines
Latest
17 minutes ago
Some TNVS drivers cut 'transport holiday' short after dialogue with gov't officials
17 minutes ago
Some ride-sharing drivers and operators cut short their “transport holiday” Monday after government officials...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Bong Go pushes pay increase for government workers
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go is pushing for the passage of a new Salary Standardization Law (SSL) to increase the...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Voters’ list to undergo cleansing — Comelec
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
After the midterm polls, the voters’ list will undergo cleansing again, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Former Muslim combatants to be allowed to join PNP
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) combatants can become members of the...
Headlines
11 hours ago
‘Financial aid to farmers to ensure food security’
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez urged allies of President Duterte in the House of Representatives to help the administration boost...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with