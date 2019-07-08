Bato sorry for 'shit happens' remark, says it again anyway

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police, clarified that he made the wrong choice of words when he commented on the death of a three-year-old girl in a drug bust operation.

Last week, the neophyte senator said "shit happens" when asked about the demise of the girl, which drew criticism from rights groups.

"I will recall my word. Instead of 'shit' let us change it to 'unfortunate incident' (happens)," Dela Rosa told ANC' "Headstart" Monday.

'Shit happens' comment should not have been public

Dela Rosa said that he had apologized to the family of the victim following his remarks, adding that his comment should have only been for the police community and not the general public, more than 19 million of whom voted for him in the May elections.

The nation's former top cop admitted that it was wrong for him to say "shit happens" over the incident but clarified that what he meant was that police operations are not perfect.

"Every policeman wants his operation to be perfect but if you do not have complete control of the operational environment, shit really happens. Something bad will always happen," Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Clarifying that he never said the three-year-old child was collateral damage of the drug war, the senator blamed the media for bringing up the term.

"I did not say collateral damage. I just said incidents like that happen and that does not happen only now. It has happened many times in the past," he said.

Former top cop to investigate PNP

Dela Rosa is eyeing to hold his first hearing as chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs to look into the case. Although Senate hearings are often initiated through filed resolutions, Senate rules on inquiries in aid of legislation allow committees to schedule a probe on its own "if the matter is within its competence."

The former PNP chief vowed to be fair at the hearing despite his attachment to the police force.

"I just said 'shit happens'. That's the reality in the life of the police but it doesn't mean I am absolving the PNP for the incident. Someone died," he said.

The senator vowed to conduct the investigation in aid of legislation and not just for "grandstanding."

Dela Rosa is expecting to assume chairmanship of his preferred Senate committee on the first day of session on July 22, on the morning before President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address.