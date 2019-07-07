'Longest serving' Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Balajadia passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and retired major general Jose Balajadia Jr passed away on Sunday.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Balajadia died at around 2:15 a.m. due to various ailments.

"He was suffering from a number of ailments lately. Prostate was one big problem," the Senate president said in a press statement.

Sotto added that Balajadia resigned from his post on June 30.

Meanwhile, a number of senators mourned the passing of Balajadia and paid tribute to the Igorot soldier.

Sen. Richard Gordon said the country and the Senate lost a "decent, kind and extremely competent soldier and Sergeant-at-arms."

"I lost a good friend, & kumpadre. I will miss our tete-a-tetes in the session hall and his very vital support in Blue ribbon hearings. He protected the Senate firmly," he added.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, meanwhile, thanked Balajadia for his contributions to the Senate.

"It is now our time to say all rise for a man of passion and dedication," Pangilinan said in a statement.

Balajadia is known for his opening statement "please all rise" during the impeachment trial of late Chief Justice Renato Corona.

"Salamat sa iyong paglilingkod sa institusyon, General Balajadia, sa isa sa pinamapaghamong mga panahon ng Senate," he added.

(Thank you for your service in the institution, General Balajadia, in the most challenging times of the Senate)

Pangilinan recalled that Balajadia escorted opposition senators Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV when they were arrested in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

"Our deepest symphaties to the family of the longest serving Sergeant-at-arms in the history of the Philippine Senate," Pangilinan said.

Balajadia, who hailed from Baguio City, has been serving the Senate since 2002.