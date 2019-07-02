FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 25, 2019 photo, commuters and motorists brave the heavy flooding along Rizal Avenue Extension in Sta. Cruz, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIVE List: Flooded areas on July 2
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 8:47am

MANILA, Philippines — The "habagat" or southwest monsoon will continue bring light to moderate rains over Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Bataan and Cavite.

Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon will also experience light to moderate rains.

State weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to rains.

Here's a live list of road conditions on Tuesday:

FLOOD SOUTHWEST MONSOON WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 2
21 hours ago
Here are areas where classes got canceled for Tuesday, July 2.
Headlines
‘Sulu suicide bombing could be first by Pinoys’
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The twin Sulu blasts in a military base last week could be the first case of suicide bombings perpetrated by Filipinos, according...
Headlines
SC allows law students to represent poor
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has expanded the rule allowing law students to practice law and represent indigent clients in courts,...
Headlines
PNP ready to arrest impeachment backers if ordered, but can they?
15 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies implement arrest orders that are issued by courts.
Headlines
Fishing deal with China: Palace claims Duterte made 'undocumented, informal agreement'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 19 hours ago
President Duterte revealed he and Chinese President Xi agreed on a fishing deal in the West Philippine Sea as early as 2...
Headlines
Latest
41 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to affect Luzon even as LPA that used to be ‘Egay’ dissolves
41 minutes ago
Monsoon rains are expected to drench most of Luzon Tuesday even after the low pressure area that used to be Tropical Depression...
Headlines
10 hours ago
China rejects 3rd party in boat sinking probe
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
China has rejected a proposal for a third party investigator for the Recto (Reed) Bank incident and has insisted that the...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Honasan sworn in as DICT secretary
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Former senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan yesterday assumed the post of information and communications technology...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Rains boost dam levels, but water rationing to continue
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Even with the continuous monsoon rains helping increase the water level at Angat Dam, consumers may have to bear with rationing...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Human rights, medical marijuana bills filed anew
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Several pieces of legislation that failed to make it in the last Congress have been re-filed.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with