In this June 25, 2019 photo, commuters and motorists brave the heavy flooding along Rizal Avenue Extension in Sta. Cruz, Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIVE List: Flooded areas on July 2
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 8:47am
MANILA, Philippines — The "habagat" or southwest monsoon will continue bring light to moderate rains over Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Bataan and Cavite.
Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon will also experience light to moderate rains.
State weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to rains.
Here's a live list of road conditions on Tuesday:
