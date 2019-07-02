LIVE List: Flooded areas on July 2

MANILA, Philippines — The "habagat" or southwest monsoon will continue bring light to moderate rains over Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Bataan and Cavite.

Tarlac, Zambales, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon will also experience light to moderate rains.

State weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to rains.

Here's a live list of road conditions on Tuesday: