Ex-top diplomat Del Rosario back in Manila, calls Hong Kong's denial of entry a harassment

MANILA, Philippines — Former top diplomat Albert Del Rosario has arrived in Manila after he was held at the Hong Kong International Airport for almost six hours then later denied entry to the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

In a televised interview upon returning in Manila, Del Rosario said that he was being “harassed.”

“I think the reason might be, if you follow the trend, the honourable Ombudswoman is here, she went through the same experience and the link to that experience which truned out to be consequential to use was the communiqué we sent to the [International Criminal Court],” he told reporters. he told reporters.

Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales met with Del Rosario upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Del Rosario was supposed to attend the board meeting of First Pacific on Friday.

The two former top officials of the government submitted a communication to the International Criminal Court alleging crimes against humanity against Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

— Kristine Joy Patag