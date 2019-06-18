Former NYC chair Seguerra blasts successor Cardema

MANILA, Philippines — Ronald Cardema must be held accountable for what he did to the National Youth Commission, his predecessor Ice Seguerra said as he slammed the actions of the former youth official.

In a Facebook post Monday, Seguerra reacted to a Manila Bulletin article that reported Cardema calling Seguerra and the other former NYC officials who had sought for the dismissal of the application Duterte Youth party-list substitute nominees “yellow” and leftist.

“Hindi ako ang umubos ng oras sa NYC para sumipsip at gawing ninong at ninang ang lahat ng pwedeng makapitan para makasigurado sa pwesto,” Seguerra said.

(I am not the one who wasted time in NYC to kiss ass and make everyone wedding sponsors to be assured of a seat.)

“Tuwing meeting natin (na usually eh hindi ka naman nakikinig), ilang beses ko nang sinabi sa iyo kung inaalam mo ba ang sitwasyon ng mga kabataan sa area mo nung Commissioner for Luzon ka? Umikot ka ba para alamin kung ano ang mga pinagdadaanan nila?” he added.

(Every meeting [which you usually did not pay attention to], I repeatedly told you if you were attempting to know the situation of youth in your area when you were still the commissioner for Luzon? Did you make rounds to know what they were going through?)

According to Manila Bulletin, Cardema alleged in a Facebook post that youth recruitment of New People’s Army allies strengthened because former youth leaders allowed them to speak against the government. The Facebook post of Cardema has since been taken down.

While Seguerra acknowledged that recruitment of NPA rebels is an issue, he stressed that it is not the only problem that affects youth.

“'Wag na tayong mag-deviate sa issue. Ito lang masasabi ko, you have to be accountable for what you did to the NYC to achieve your political plans at 'wag kang gumamit ng mga strategy na pailalim para manalo,” he said.

“(Let’s not deviate from the issue. Here’s the only thing I have to say: you have to be accountable for what you did to the NYC to achieve your political plans and don’t use stealthy schemes just to win.)

Last week, former officials of the NYC, including Esguerra, said the application of substitution of Duterte Youth party-list’s substitute nominees should not have been given due course at all. They stressed that Cardema and the four other substitute nominees are too old to represent the youth sector.

The former NYC leaders also called on government agencies to investigate Cardema. He was deemed to have abandoned his post as the head of NYC when he filed to be a substitute nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list on May 12—the Sunday just before the midterm elections. — Gaea Katreena Cabico