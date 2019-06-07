ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
This file photo shows DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
DSWD’s Bautista willing to accept Tulfo’s apology but…
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 2:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista expressed willingness to accept the apology of Erwin Tulfo Friday but stressed the broadcaster must meet two conditions first.

In his first statement since the outburst of Tulfo, Bautista said the media personality's compliance with his conditions is needed to show his sincerity. 

The conditions laid out by Bautista include issuing a public apology on major broadsheets, social media platforms and radio stations.

Bautista also wants Tulfo to donate P300,000 each to at least 19 organizations—mostly military in nature—that the former Army chief represents.

These organizations include: Philippine Military Academy; The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Incorporated; The Association of Generals and Flag Officers; The First Scout Ranger Regiment, PA; The Special Forces Regiment, PA; The Light Reaction Regiment, PA; The Philippine National Police Special Action Force; The Philippine Naval Special Operations Group, PN; The Philippine Marines Special Operations Group, PN; The Philippine National Police Maritime Group; The Trust Fund for the City of Marawi’s Internally Displaced Persons to be administered by DSWD BARM; The Philippine Veterans Hospital; The AFP Victoriano Luna Medical Center; The Philippine National Police Camp Crame General Hospital; The Philippine Army General Hospital; The Philippine Navy General Hospital; The Philippine Air Force General Hospital; The Philippine Coastguard General Hospital; and An Educational Trust Fund for the deserving children of DSWD employees.

Tulfo threw a tantrum on his show last week after Bautista begged off from an on-air interview in his program in state-run Radyo Pilipinas.

The acid-tongued broadcaster called Bautista “useless” and a “demon” and threatened to slap the secretary if he sees him. He even threatened to dunk the former military man’s head into a toilet bowl.

Tulfo was widely criticized for his remarks, with the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association threatening to file cases against the media personality.

His outburst also partly caused the pullout of the security escorts issued to him and his brothers.

Tulfo has apologized for what he described as “excessive” ranting against Bautista and issued another apology on Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT ERWIN TULFO ROLANDO BAUTISTA
