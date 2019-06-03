Palace backs Bautista but urges public to move past Tulfo tantrum

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang supports Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, whom broadcaster Erwin Tulfo berated and badmouthed last week, but believes the public should move on from the issue because the radio anchor has already apologized.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said respect should be given to everyone, including Cabinet members, but Tulfo's apology should be accepted because he was "gentleman" enough to make it.

"We are supporting General Bautista. No problem with that. We are really supporting him," Panelo said in a press briefing.

"As I said, Mr. Tulfo has his reasons for so doing and he has already apologized for that, I think we should bury that. We should move forward," he added.

Panelo said Tulfo should even be commended for apologizing for what he did.

Tulfo's threats

Tulfo drew widespread condemnation for his verbal attacks against Bautista, who was not able to grant him an interview in his program in state-run Radyo Pilipinas.

Tulfo, known for his hard-hitting commentary and acid-tongued defense of the Duterte administration, called Bautista "useless" and a "demon" and even threatened to slap the secretary if he sees him.

The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. assailed Tulfo for what it described as "degrading remarks" against Bautista and has threatened to file cases against the broadcaster.

Bautista is a graduate of PMA "Sandiwa" class of 1985. He has not issued a statement on the issue aside from sharing his narration of events with members of the professor.

Tulfo has apologized for what he described as "excessive" ranting against Bautista and issued another apology on Monday.

Palace: Duterte will not interfere

Panelo said Duterte will not interfere in the tiff between Tulfo and Bautista's supporters.

"You know the president—the style of the president, as far as I know him and even during the time that he became president, he never interferes with any feud between people. He doesn’t as a matter of policy," he said.

Panelo said Cabinet members are accessible to the media but some of them take time to respond to their queries.

"You know, it depends on every Cabinet member. The schedule of the Cabinet member may be such so tight that it has to follow a certain procedure. As far as I am concerned, as you all know, I respond immediately if I’m available. If I’m not, I don’t," the presidential spokesman said.

"Perhaps the topic of the interview was very serious, he (Bautista) had to prepare for that. You can't just grant interviews without knowing something about the topic," he added.