Archbishop Villegas denies Duterte ouster plot allegations, meeting with 'Bikoy'

MANILA, Philippines — Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas denied allegations that he is part of an ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte, as he pointed out that he was in Bataan when Peter Joemel Advincula said they were in a meeting in Quezon City.

In a statement Thursday morning, Villegas said he was elsewhere when Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be “Bikoy,” said they supposedly met.

“On the day and time, December 12, 2018 in the evening, that I allegedly met with some plotters to overthrow the government, I was in the parish church of Orani in Bataan to deliver the homily at the first Mass of a friend newly ordained priest,” he said.

“As a mortal being like the rest of us, I have no capacity to be in two places at the same time.”

Advincula, who had recently submitted his sworn affidavit to the Philippine National Police, claimed that Villegas was present at a meeting on December 12 last year at the Jesuit Residence at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Villegas, who was often at the bitter end of Duterte’s rants in the past, also said he would never take part in an illegal or violent scheme to effect social change.

“I cannot and will never lend a hand to use illegal or violent means for social change. Such will weaken our democratic foundations. This is contrary to my Christian conscience,” he added.

Advincula made a stunning about-face on his earlier accusations last month. While he first stood by the contents of the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series that linked the Dutertes to the illegal drug trade, he surfaced three weeks later and then tagged opposition personalities behind all the video series.

Bishop David: I have not met with Trillanes

Advincula also tagged Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David in the supposed ouster plot. He said he met the Caloocan bishop and outgoing Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV last February 9.

Advincula also claimed that a certain Jonel, Trillanes' supposed head of security, and a certain Fr. Robert were also present at the meeting.

But David in a Facebook post on Wednesday said he never met with the senator.

“I wish to make it clear that I have never had the privilege of meeting with Senator Trillanes in person and I do not know the Jonel he was talking about,” he added.

Government investigation

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana already said the military has not monitored any major, active plot to oust the president.

In an interview with GMA News Digital last week, he said in a mix of English and Filipino: “We have some intelligence people going around. We have good intelligence operations people. We do not have any feelers [of an ouster plot].”

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, for his part, said he already asked for a copy of Advincula's affidadvit.

He said that the National Bureau of Investigation would pursue its fact-finding probe into Advincula's allegations.