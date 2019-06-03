ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal apologized for the inconvenience experienced by passengers amid the rehabilitation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport 2.
The STAR/Rudy Santos
MIAA sorry for inconvenience at NAIA 2
(Philstar.com) - June 3, 2019 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines— Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal apologized for the inconvenience experienced by passengers due to renovations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport 2

Last Saturday, passengers of Philippine Airlines flights had to bear longer waiting times to retrieve their bags. They also experienced limited ventilation at Terminal 2.

Among those affected were passengers of the following flights:

  • PR508 (Singapore-Manila)

  • PR721 (London-Manila)

  •  PR540 (Jakarta-Manila)

  • PR353 (Macau-Manila)

  •  PR421 (Haneda-Manila)

  • PR337 (Shanghai-Manila) 

"I personally apologize to all NAIA T2 passengers who had to contend with two carousels servicing several flights not to mention the limited ventilation due to the rehabilitation," Monreal said.

Monreal said that the delayed flights led to simultaneous arrivals. A luggage carousel also broke down during a surge in arrivals.

He assured the public that the carousel is now fixed and operational.

The airport chief cited that passengers of NAIA 2 have also been inconvenienced by limited space due to the ongoing rehabilitation of the airport.

He said some areas have been boarded up and the air ducts in those areas cannot be used.

The rehabilitation began last September 2018.

“Despite the challenges, we shall proceed as planned. I say challenge because we are business as usual despite ongoing works," Monreal said.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that the project is causing to all. We seek for more patience and understanding. Once completed, it will be worth all the trouble and discomfort. Konting panahon pa ang hinihiling namin (We are just asking for some more time)," he added.

