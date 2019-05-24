Palace calls for vigilance amid new trash shipment from Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang called on all concerned government agencies to remain vigilant against trash coming from foreign countries.

The Bureau of Customs discovered over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong, which were dumped in Misamis Oriental in January.

The plastic wastes have been declared "assorted electronic accessories."

"We understand that the BOC would export this illegal shipment back to its port of origin," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Malacañang also urged concerned government agencies to prevent the entry of shipments of garbage in the country.

"The Palace reiterates the firm position of the Republic of the Philippines that it will not allow its territory to be treated as a dumping ground for trash by any foreign country or entity," Panelo said.

Environmental watch group EcoWaste Coalition called on the Chinese government to look into the matter.

According to EcoWaste Coalition, the cargo containing mixed plastic scraps, shredded electronics and residual waste materials was shipped by Hin Yen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.

The discovery of waste shipment from Hong Kong came as the Philippines has yet to resolve another garbage row with Canada.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has recalled the country's diplomats in Canada after the North American country missed its deadline of taking back the containers of trash illegally shipped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014.

"As of now we have no diplomatic presence in Canada. The removal of the garbage takes precedence over anything else including the restoration of full diplomatic relations. Our Canadian posts are here on indefinite recall," Locsin said in a tweet.