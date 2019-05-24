ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Earlier this week, the Bureau of Customs inspected one 40-footer container van containing 22 sling bags weighing 25,610 kilograms of mixed plastic waste instead of the declared "assorted electronic accessories" from Hong Kong.
EcoWaste Coalition
Palace calls for vigilance amid new trash shipment from Hong Kong
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 5:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang called on all concerned government agencies to remain vigilant against trash coming from foreign countries.

The Bureau of Customs discovered over 25 tons of mixed plastic waste from Hong Kong, which were dumped in Misamis Oriental in January.

The plastic wastes have been declared "assorted electronic accessories."

"We understand that the BOC would export this illegal shipment back to its port of origin," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Malacañang also urged concerned government agencies to prevent the entry of shipments of garbage in the country.

"The Palace reiterates the firm position of the Republic of the Philippines that it will not allow its territory to be treated as a dumping ground for trash by any foreign country or entity," Panelo said.

Environmental watch group EcoWaste Coalition called on the Chinese government to look into the matter.

According to EcoWaste Coalition, the cargo containing mixed plastic scraps, shredded electronics and residual waste materials was shipped by Hin Yen Tech. Env. Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited.

The discovery of waste shipment from Hong Kong came as the Philippines has yet to resolve another garbage row with Canada.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has recalled the country's diplomats in Canada after the North American country missed its deadline of taking back the containers of trash illegally shipped to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014.

"As of now we have no diplomatic presence in Canada. The removal of the garbage takes precedence over anything else including the restoration of full diplomatic relations. Our Canadian posts are here on indefinite recall," Locsin said in a tweet.

CHINA GARBAGE PROBLEM HONG KONG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bikoy' tags Trillanes in making of 'Ang Totoong Narcolist' videos
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be "Bikoy," claimed that Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV is behind the production of the...
Headlines
JV blames brother Jinggoy for reelection loss
6 hours ago
The outgoing senator said that "poor family decision" led to his loss in the 2019 midterm elections.
Headlines
Sara thumbs down Pantaleon, Alan for speaker
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio did not mince words regarding those seeking the House speakers’ post in the 18th Congres...
Headlines
Philippines' first warship launched in South Korea
1 day ago
The Philippine Navy's new frigate was formally launched at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipbuilding facility in Ulsan, South...
Headlines
‘Bikoy’ apologizes to Duterte family
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The man who claims to be behind the controversial “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos has surfaced to recant his drug...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Tagle reelected head of Caritas Internationalis
1 hour ago
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has been reelected as the president of Caritas Internationalis, the world’s...
Headlines
1 hour ago
More than 10 oppositions vs Cardema's party-list bid
1 hour ago
More than 10 oppositions have been filed against the substitution of former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Cardema...
Headlines
3 hours ago
SWS: Half of Filipinos expect life to improve
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Half of Filipinos expect their quality of life will get better, the Social Weather Stations first quarter survey showed.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Group urges China to probe trash shipment from Hong Kong
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
China should investigate the entry of mixed plastic waste shipment from Hong Kong, environmental watch group EcoWaste Coalition...
Headlines
7 hours ago
No ouster meetings happened inside campus — Ateneo
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Ateneo de Manila University denied the allegation of Peter Joemel Advincula—the man claiming to be “Bikoy”—that...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with