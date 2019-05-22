ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This picture taken on August 23, 2016 shows former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales gesturing during an interview at the Office of the Ombudsman in Manila.
AFP/Noel Celis
Ex-Ombudsman Morales tags China for 'bullying'
(Philstar.com) - May 22, 2019 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said her being blocked from entry into Hong Kong, where she and her family were supposed to go on vacation, was bullying by China but also acknowledged that "a country has its own rules."

Morales and her family returned to Manila late Tuesday after she was turned away by Hong Kong immigration officials upon their arrival before noon that day. She said she was treated well but also said she did not accept any food from immigration authorities, only bottled water.

Hong Kong legislator Ted Hui Chi-fung is quoted in Japan-based media agency Nikkei Asian Review as saying barring Morales, 78, from the special administrative region of China, was “barbaric” and not grounded in law.

Hui said Morales' brief detention at the immigration office at Hong Kong International Airport was for "political reasons" instead of security reasons.

"Under the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy, the Hong Kong government has no legal basis to consider the court case that has nothing to do with Hong Kong," he was quoted as saying.

"Deportation based on a court case is plan barbaric," Hui added.

ICC communication vs China's Xi Jinping

Morales and former top diplomat Albert del Rosario called the attention of the International Criminal Court to Beijing’s massive island-building activities in the South China Sea.

Morales and del Rosario submitted a communication to ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda on behalf of Filipino fishermen “persecuted and injured” by Chinese officials.

They specifically named Chinese President Xi Jinping among the other officials of China in their letter to the international tribunal.

Morales believes that she was turned away from Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China, due to her filing to the ICC.

Del Rosario said he believes the same.

But this action from Hong Kong immigration officials only fuelled her resolve to urge the ICC to act on their communication, Morales said.

“As I said a while ago, it keeps us more resolved to pursue the case to bring the level of the case to crescendo. We will fight for examination,” she said.

READ: ICC correspondence vs China's Xi: What happens next?

'Shock and awe'

The former ombudsman, who is also a retired Supreme Court justice, said that she believes what happened to her was bullying. “How do you call that if that’s not bullying,” she told members of the press in an ambush interview streamed by News5.

Morales also said that she was neither shocked nor awed when she was denied entry to Hong Kong. Shock and awe is a military concept of rapid dominance to disorient an opponent and sap their will to fight.

“May theory na shock and awe daw. Hindi naman ako nasha-shock. Hindi naman ako na-o-awe. Nabubwisit lang,” she said.

(There is a theory that it was 'shock and awe.' I wasn't shocked, I wasn't awed. I was just annoyed.)

A spoiled vacation for grandkids

The 78-year-old retired justice also lamented that Hong Kong’s action deprived her of seeing her grandchildren enjoying a vacation.

Morales was with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

She said that she felt frustrated because it spoiled the promise she gave to her son that she would bring her deceased son’s children to a theme park in Hong Kong.

“Precisely we went to Hong Kong because I promised my grandchildren, who are the children of my son who passed away almost four years ago. I promised them we would go to Hong Long and we would go to Disneyland,” she said.

She added in a mix of English and Filipino: “I missed the sight of them, with the gleam in their eyes, jumping with excitement. This hurts me the most, that I missed that.”

Morales was detained in a room in the airport for four hours before she was allowed to continue on her trip, but she and her family opted to return to Manila instead. — Kristine Joy Patag

CONCHITA CARPIO MORALES HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL TRIBUNAL XI JINPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Satellite photos show new scarring on Scarborough Shoal from clam harvesting
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Chinese clam harvesting activities in the South China Sea have left new scars on Manila-claimed Scarborough or Panatag Shoal,...
Headlines
Ex-Ombudsman Morales denied entry to Hong Kong
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, who is also a retired Supreme Court justice, was denied entry to Hong Kon...
Headlines
Hurdling scholastic controversy, Imee returns Marcos family's grip on Senate
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Imee, daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, made a successful run despite questions over academic credentials she claims...
Headlines
Dela Rosa, architect of Duterte’s deadly drug war, secures a Senate seat
6 hours ago
Bato dela Rosa will make his Senate debut after his role as the chief enforcer of President Duterte’ deadly drug w...
Headlines
Ex-ombudsman held at Hong Kong airport
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Hong Kong authorities yesterday held former ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales at the airport for hours for “immigration...
Headlines
Latest
29 minutes ago
Senate topnotcher Villar thanks Dutertes for endorsement
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 29 minutes ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar, the frontrunner of the Senate race in this year’s midterm elections, expressed gratitude to the...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Ex-Ombudsman Morales tags China for 'bullying'
1 hour ago
“How do you call that if that’s not bullying,” former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said upon her arrival...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Bam Aquino, Otso Diretso's last hope for 18th Congress, fails to secure Senate seat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The official and final tally showed Sen. Bam Aquino at the 14th spot with 14,144,923 votes.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Second time's a charm: Francis Tolentino makes it to Senate
5 hours ago
The backing of the most powerful man in the country proved to be helpful to Francis Tolentino.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Lito Lapid gets another Senate term, partly thanks to ‘Ang Probinsyano’
5 hours ago
A successful Senate comeback is set for actor Lito Lapid and he credits "Ang Probinsyano" for boosting his chances.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with