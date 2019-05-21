Cardema may face raps for holding NYC meeting amid party-list bid

MANILA, Philippines — The government is looking into reports that former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Cardema presided over a meeting after he had already asked the Commission on Elections to allow him to be a substitute nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a press conference Tuesday, said that the Palace has received reports that Cardema presided over a meeting “despite filing of certificate of substitution."

Panelo said Sunday that Cardema is deemed to have resigned from his post the moment he filed for substitution, which, according to the Commission on Elections was at 5:30 p.m. on May 12. Government offices are usually closed on Sundays and regular office hours during weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cardema reportedly filed for substitution after the five nominees of the Duterte Youth—which he has since said does not claim to represent the youth sector—backed out despite the party-list doing well on pre-election sruveys and at the actual polls.

Among the nominees who backed out are Cardema's wife and another relative.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed that Panelo had asked the Department of Justice to look into the reports.

“Secretary Sal Panelo requested the DOJ this morning to look into this matter and evaluate if charges may be filed against Ronald Cardema,” Guevarra said in a text message.

He added: “The DOJ will start by gathering the relevant facts.”

Panelo declined to say what raps Cardema may face, saying that the DOJ has the authority to determine that.

The Malacañang said that Cardema’s filing before the Comelec meant that he already abandoned his post as head of the NYC.

"Regardless of the outcome, we deem that Mr. Cardema has already abandoned his present position because his act of filing the petition absolutely reflects his intention to relinquish his office and exposes his desire to serve the government in a different capacity," Panelo said in an earlier statement dated May 19.

“The Palace therefore requires Mr. Cardema to vacate his office forthwith and turn over all official papers, documents, and properties in his possession to the Office of the President,” he added.

Comelec still studying substitution petition

The Comelec has yet to issue a decision on Cardema’s plea, but said that it will resolve the matter before the proclamation of senators and congressmen for the 18th Congress.

A former Philippine Military Academy cadet and later briefly an activist, Cardema was named NYC chairman on August 23, 2018.

He was NYC commissioner for Luzon before he was appointed chairman of the commission. Cardema is also a military reservist under the National Capital Region-Regional Community Defense Group of the Army Reserve Command.

Last February, Cardema stirred controversy when he said students who join protests by groups linked to communist rebels should lose their scholarships. After drawing flak for his statement, Cardema said he had been misquoted and that he meant that only government scholars who join the rebels should lose their scholarships.

Malacañang distanced itself from Cardema's statement, saying government scholars could still express dissent against the policies and programs of the government. — with report from Rosette Adel