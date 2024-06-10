Physical Therapists Licensure Examination
June 10, 2024 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 516 out of 811 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao this June 2024.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination held on June 5 and 6, 2024 released on June 10, 2024
