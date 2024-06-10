^

Exam Results

Physical Therapists Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
June 10, 2024 | 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 516 out of 811 passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu and Davao this June 2024.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination held on June 5 and 6, 2024 released on June 10, 2024

