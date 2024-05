Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 23 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R. this May 2024.

Successful examinees who passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineers held in May 2024 released on May 13, 2024

1 ABES, JONALYN ESPIRITU

2 ANSELMO, MICHAEL ROSALES

3 BORJA, ALLAN CHRISTOPHER TEODORO

4 CABRERA, RENZ ESEQUEL ALBAÑO

5 CALPOTURA, MARLON CARIÑO

6 CALUB, RYAN SALUDO

7 CAPIÑA, DANIEL PADILLA

8 CARGULLO, EUGENE CESTINA

9 CASTRO, GEM RAYMUND LUPAS

10 COMPRA, EDWARD SINOY

11 DAYRIT, PATRICK JOHN ZABLAN

12 ENRIQUEZ, RICHARD PALAYPAY

13 KENNON, LARRY ANTHONY BUÑO

14 LAZATIN, JEROME BONDOC

15 NARAG, RANDEL MORA

16 NATO, RYAN EMILSON GARCIA

17 NAVARRO, JOHN PAUL JUAN

18 OSORIO, TANYA MOLARTO

19 SALVAN, MAIDEE ANN RANILLO

20 SANTOS, NORIEL ALONZO

21 TORRES, NESTOR PARAGAS

22 TUZON, JOSEPH CHRISTIAN PALATTAO

23 UY, PIERRE STANLEY LAO