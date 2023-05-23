Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 18 passed the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain and in Singapore this April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination. Held on April 22 & 23, 2023. Released on May 23, 2023

1 ANAWARI, ABDUL GANI BANJAL

2 BOADO, ALEX NINALGA

3 JIMENEZ, ALLAN SAN LUIS