Exam Results

Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
May 23, 2023 | 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 18 passed the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain and in Singapore this April 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Geodetic Engineers Licensure Examination. Held on April 22 & 23, 2023. Released on May 23, 2023

 

1        ANAWARI, ABDUL GANI  BANJAL

2        BOADO, ALEX  NINALGA

3        JIMENEZ, ALLAN  SAN LUIS

