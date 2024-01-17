IU bringing world tour to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer-actress IU is bringing her "H.E.R." world tour to the Philippines this June, marking her return to the country in nearly five years.

She last visited the Philippines when she brought her last tour, "Love, Poem," around Asia in 2019.

That concert held in Araneta Coliseum on December 19 that year lasted for four hours, which made IU describe the performance "feeling like a festival."

The tour will begin with back-to-back weekends in Seoul, South Korea in March. After which, she will head to Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong — all of them two-night concerts.

IU's one-night performance in the Philippines will be on June 1 in the Philippine Arena.

?2024 IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert?



SEOUL ? 2024.03.02-03 / 2024.03.09-10

YOKOHAMA ? 2024.03.23-24

TAIPEI ? 2024.04.06-07

SINGAPORE ? 2024.04.20-21

JAKARTA ? 2024.04.27-28

HONG KONG ? 2024.05.25-26

MANILA? 2024.06.01

KUALA LUMPUR ? 2024.06.08-09

LONDON ? 2024.06.21… pic.twitter.com/qVO1KCq1Ox — ???(IU) (@_IUofficial) January 16, 2024

This will make IU the first Korean soloist to perform in the venue, following as K-pop girl group BLACKPINK performed there last March while different artists took part in the Asia Artist Awards last December.

After the Philippines, IU will proceed to Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Thailand, back to Japan, and close the tour with six concerts in the United States.

Details such as ticket prices and seating arragements will be announced at a later date.

The world tour announcement comes on the heels of IU's upcoming collaboration with BTS member V, "Love Wins," which will release on January 24.

IU's last collaborative release was with another BTS member, Suga, for his song "People Pt. 2," while her last solo release was from her 2021 extended play "Pieces."

