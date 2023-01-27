From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

Korean superstars IU and Park Bo-gum will star in a new K-drama titled "You Have Done Well" that will start filming this year.

MANILA, Philippines — After how many years of fans asking, IU and Park Bo-gum are finally confirmed to star in a romantic K-drama.

The production company Pan Entertainment confirmed the good news about the upcoming K-drama titled "You Have Done Well," written by "Fight for My Way" writer Im Sang Choon and to be directed by IU's director in "My Mister," Kim Won Seok.

In the upcoming drama, IU will play Ae Soon, a positive thinker with a rebellious side. She dreams to become a poet. Bo-gum, meanwhile, is cast as Gwan Shik, who has been secretly in love with Ae Soon.

The story is set in Jeju Island in the 1950s.

Bo-gum appeared in an episode of "The Producers" in 2015 where IU was one of the main leads with Kim Soo-hyun, Cha Tae-hyun and Gong Hyo-jin.

In 2016, their respective dramas, IU's "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" and Bo-gum's "Love in the Moonlight" aired on the same time slot.

