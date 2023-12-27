^

'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun dies at 48; cause of death still unknown

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 11:58am
Lee Sun Kyun arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," has died aged 48 years old.

Authorities found Lee's unconscious body in a parked car in Seoul's Seongbuk District and confirmed his identity after contacting his manager.

Emergency personel announced his death at the time of discovery and was not taken to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Police found a charcoal briquette in the car's passenger seat and in Lee's home was a memo akin to a suicide note, but officials have yet to indicate the exact cause of death.

The actor previously went through police questioning thrice on suspected drug use such as marijuana and other illegal narcotics; the most recent appearance occurring over the weekend.

Before starring in "Parasite," which also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Lee appeared in several short films before working full-time on features.

These include "Our Town," "Romantic Island," "Paju," "Petty Romance," "Helpless," "All About My Wife," "Nobody's Daughter Haewon," "Our Sunhi," "A Hard Day," "The Advocate: A Missing Body," "The King's Case Note," "A Special Lady," and "Take Point."

Lee also starred in a number of episodes of anthology show "Drama City" and series like "Loveholic," "White Tower," "Coffee Prince," "Triple," "Pasta," "Golden Time," "Miss Korea," "Listen to Love," "My Mister," "Diary of a Prosecutor," "Dr. Brain," and "Payback."

His last appearance will be the upcoming web series "No Way Out."

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

