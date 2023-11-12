^

From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 3:13pm
From cutting onions to romance: Lee Junho blushes while reenacting Yoona scene in 'King The Land' 
YoonA and Junho as seen on the promotional poster for K-drama "King The Land."
JTBC

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Junho is such a professional that he even tried hard to recapture one iconic kilig moment for his fans and revealed he peeled the onions himself for his popular drama "King The Land."

The 2PM member tried to reenact the scene where he was having a moment with co-star Yoona, who played his love interest, Sarang, at his fan meeting last night in SM Mall of Asia. 

In the scene, Yoona tells him he could sleep at her place since it was not advisable for him to drive out late at night. 

He played Gu-won, the heir of the King Hotel, where Yoona's Sarang is among the employees. 

Event host Sam Oh noted how perfectly he captured the shifting of emotions, especially when he walked over to Sarang, his eyes showing desire. 

While the scene was playing out on the giant screen, Junho was visibly blushing, trying to hide his embarrassed smile. 

Sam asked if he would want to reenact that particular scene. 

He tried once, but failed. Sam said it was okay if he could not concentrate, but Junho said he will give it another try. 

His second attempt still did not succeed as he could not help himself from laughing. 

"This is the part where I always gets embarrassed. You know, in shooting scenes, there's a lot of people, around 100 staff, but this is, like, too much. Too many of you guys are watching this so this is really hard," he said. 

Junho also revealed that he peeled most of the onions himself in one of the show's unforgettable scenes. He was looking for Sarang and ended up meeting Sarang's grandmother, played by Kim Young-ok, who is known in South Korea as the "National Grandma" for portraying grandmother roles in many Korean dramas. 

"Yes, I did it from start to end, but because the onions were too many, there were staff who peeled it together with me. 

"After the peeling scene, I actually said why am I crying?" he shared. 

"Junho The Moment" was presented by Live Nation. 

