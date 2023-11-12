^

Korean Wave

'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 1:07pm
'Cat dad' Lee Junho reveals what he would say to his cats if he can talk to them
Korean star Lee Junho with his cat.
Lee Junho via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Junho's charm is up a few notch higher as he is also a sensitive and caring fur parent to his cuddly cats. 

The "Red Sleeve" star revealed what he would ask his popular cats given the chance that he could communicate with them. 

"I always imagine it," said the 2PM member during one of the segments of his "Junho The Moment" fanmeet held last night in Mall of Asia Arena. 

Speaking in Korean, he said his questions would be mostly asking his cats' welfare.

"It's something that I can understand, like, if they wanted to tell me 'I am sick.' I hope they can say that to me. Also I want to ask, 'Are you happy with me?'" he said.

"Their answers could be, 'Yes, I'm happy. I'm boring.' They can also say I'm sick. So whenever they are sick, I can bring them to the hospital right away," he added. 

His reply prompted host Sam Oh to remark that he must really love his cats. 

"Of course," Junho replied in English without hesitation. 

"The moment that I'm with them, I'm always happy," he added. 

Junho's Instagram has photos of his beloved cats. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@le2jh)

RELATED: King of fan service: Lee Junho sings Magnus Haven's 'Imahe' at Manila fanmeet

