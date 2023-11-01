^

Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In expecting first child

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 5:04pm
Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in during their wedding in South Korea earlier this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Seung-gi is going to be a father soon with his wife, actress Lee Da-in pregnant with their first child. 

News from the couple were released by their respective agencies on Wednesday. 

Seung-gi's agency, Human Made, said in a statement that the actor is "cautious yet grateful" with his wife expecting. 

"We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung Gi’s family. Lee Seung Gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. We hope you will send warm blessings and support to Lee Seung Gi," the statement read. 

It was ended by thanking the actor's fans. 

Lee Da-in's agency, 9ato Entertainment, also wished for the public's support in their talent's journey to motherhood. 

"Gratefully, a precious life has come to actress Lee Da In. Currently, actress Lee Da In is preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year, prioritizing her health and stability," the statement read. 

The couple tied the knot last April in a private, star-studded ceremony. 

Lee Seung-gi was in the country last May for his solo concert and again returned for a charity event last September. 

The star of hit dramas "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," "Vagabond" and "Korean Odyssey" has also signed a partnership with former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson in a deal that will see them put up a "Little Seoul" in Metro Manila. 

RELATED: Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson

