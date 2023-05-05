^

Korean Wave

Cha Eun Woo to visit Philippines anew in July

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 1:28pm
South Korean star Cha Eun Woo during the meet and greet with select press and SVIP ticket holders at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — After last year's fan meet, Cha Eun-woo is set to make hearts flutter anew with his upcoming visit to the Philippines in July. 

The "Island" star's latest visit to Manila was announced by his endorsement, Dunkin Donuts Philippines on its social media pages today. 

No further details were revealed, except to stay tune to the brand's official social media pages. 

Eun-woo teased in March that he will be visiting the country again in a video announcing him as the brand's latest endorser. 

His last visit in Manila was last August for another fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum. 

Earlier this year, Dunkin Donuts flew in one of its endorsers, Hallyu star Kim Soo-hyun for a fan meeting last January. 

