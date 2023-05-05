Cha Eun Woo to visit Philippines anew in July

South Korean star Cha Eun Woo during the meet and greet with select press and SVIP ticket holders at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

MANILA, Philippines — After last year's fan meet, Cha Eun-woo is set to make hearts flutter anew with his upcoming visit to the Philippines in July.

The "Island" star's latest visit to Manila was announced by his endorsement, Dunkin Donuts Philippines on its social media pages today.

No further details were revealed, except to stay tune to the brand's official social media pages.

Eun-woo teased in March that he will be visiting the country again in a video announcing him as the brand's latest endorser.

Get your hearts ready for a night of Cha Eun-Woo this July 2, 2023. Stay tuned on Dunkin’ PH Official Page for more details. ????????????#ChaEunWooDunkinPH pic.twitter.com/sZCzaRpuDR — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) May 5, 2023

His last visit in Manila was last August for another fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum.

Earlier this year, Dunkin Donuts flew in one of its endorsers, Hallyu star Kim Soo-hyun for a fan meeting last January.

