Korean Wave

#TeamAirport: Kim Soo Hyun arrives for Manila fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 12:21pm
#TeamAirport: Kim Soo Hyun arrives for Manila fan meet
Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun arrives for his fan meet organized by his endorsement Dunkin Donut.
Screengrab from John Purzon jltsrr via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun yet again received that signature warm Manila welcome with many of his fans waiting for his arrival last night for his scheduled fan meeting today, January 17, at the Araneta Coliseum. 

Many fans of the star of "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" and "My Love From The Star" patiently waited for his arrival in Ninoy Aquino International Airport, complete with welcome tarps and banners, with even some bearing letters and gifts. 

The actor came in casual clothing, wearing a loose long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirt and loose black pants. He complemented his look with black sling bag and baseball cap with a black facemask on. 

Soo-hyun has been a frequent visitor in the country, with many of his fans loving his shy and down-to-earth demeanor. 

He is set to hold his most recent fan meeting organized by Dunkin' Donuts, one of his many Philippine endorsements, tonight at the Araneta Coliseum. 

Here are some of the tweets on Kim Soo-hyun's arrival: 

