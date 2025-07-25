^

Belle Mariano joins relief operations in Taytay

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 2:19pm
Belle Mariano joins relief operations in Taytay
Belle Mariano helping in relief operations in Taytay, Rizal
Pamahalaang Barangay Dolores Taytay, Rizal via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano helped bring relief goods to flood-affected families in Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal.

As posted on the barangay's Facebook page, Belle was among those that ddistribute relief goods in the Hapay na Mangga Elementary School Evacuation Center yesterday, July 24. 

"Ngayong araw ay naghatid ng tulong ang sikat na actress/singer na si Ms. Belle Mariano kasama ang ating Kapitan Inye Pacleb at Kag. Ronnie Taronek Dizon upang mamahagi ng bigas at grocery packs para sa mga pamilyang pansamantalang nanunuluyan sa Hapay na Mangga Elementary School Ecavuation Center," the barangay wrote. 

"Maraming salamat sa patuloy ninyong malasakit at pagmamahal para sa ating barangay!" it added. 

In her speech, Belle reminded the residents to keep praying and help each other. 

"Thank you so much for the warm welcome you have given me here. We should keep praying. We will continue to help each other, and I will always be here as a helping hand," Belle said in Filipino. 

