^

Entertainment

Angel Locsin breaks social media hiatus, welcomes stepson Joaquin Arce to showbiz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 2:10pm
Angel Locsin breaks social media hiatus, welcomes stepson Joaquin Arce to showbiz
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin broke her hiatus from social media to support her stepson Joaquin Arce who is set to join show business. 

On her Facebook and Instagram accounts, Angel shared a reel wherein Joaquin — her husband Neil's son from — was named as one of the rising artists of Star Magic. 

"He is JOAQUIN ARCE, an actor and host in the making... catch Joaquin as he officially become part of the Star Magic family!" Star Magic captioned the reel. 

Angel added her own text in sharing the reel, "Me, your mom, and your dad are very proud of you."

"Can't wait to work with you," she added, prompting further excitement from fans.

"OMG! Ang tunay na Darna! Ito na ba ang tinatawag nilang comeback?" one Facebook user commented, while another said "Please come back na, we’re longing for you, we miss you so much."

Angel's last showbiz appearance was a hosting stint on "Iba Yan" and a cameo appearance in "Four Sisters Before the Wedding," both in 2020.

Prior to sharing the reels about Joaquin, Angel's social media hiatus went on for three years. 

RELATEDAngel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus — source

ANGEL LOCSIN

JOAQUIN ARCE

NEIL ARCE

STAR MAGIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson
play

Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Yen Santos finally addressed the rumor that she and Chavit Singson have a child. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're learning to let go': Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm break-up anew

'We're learning to let go': Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm break-up anew

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Celebrity couple Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon have announced they are mutually parting ways, this time seemingly for g...
Entertainment
fbtw
In a good place: Maggie Wilson says she&rsquo;s no longer mad at ex Victor Consunji

In a good place: Maggie Wilson says she’s no longer mad at ex Victor Consunji

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The former host-model gave her most honest thoughts through her Instagram Stories earlier today, where she asked her followers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marco Sison set to pay tribute to fellow Hitmaker Hajji Alejandro at concert

Marco Sison set to pay tribute to fellow Hitmaker Hajji Alejandro at concert

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Marco Sison is still coming to terms with the loss of his friend and fellow Hitmaker Hajji Alejandro, who passed away in April...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven Peralejo confirms split with Marco Gallo

Heaven Peralejo confirms split with Marco Gallo

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Celebrity couple Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo are no longer together, less than a year since confirming their relatio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Barbie Forteza jokes about Singles Run Club, shares running's health benefits

Barbie Forteza jokes about Singles Run Club, shares running's health benefits

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Barbie Forteza bared the health benefits she gets from running.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sony buys stake in 'Gundam' owner Bandai Namco to grow anime business

Sony buys stake in 'Gundam' owner Bandai Namco to grow anime business

4 hours ago
Booming global appetite for Japanese animation has become a money-spinner for Sony.
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza reiterates she, Jameson Blake only running friends

Barbie Forteza reiterates she, Jameson Blake only running friends

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Barbie Forteza made it clear Jameson Blake is only a friend she enjoys running with.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Canadian Manny Jacinto to visit Philippines for 'Freakier Friday' premiere

Fil-Canadian Manny Jacinto to visit Philippines for 'Freakier Friday' premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Manny Jacinto is visiting the Philippines this August for the red carpet premiere of Disney's "Freakier Friday&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with