Angel Locsin breaks social media hiatus, welcomes stepson Joaquin Arce to showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin broke her hiatus from social media to support her stepson Joaquin Arce who is set to join show business.

On her Facebook and Instagram accounts, Angel shared a reel wherein Joaquin — her husband Neil's son from — was named as one of the rising artists of Star Magic.

"He is JOAQUIN ARCE, an actor and host in the making... catch Joaquin as he officially become part of the Star Magic family!" Star Magic captioned the reel.

Angel added her own text in sharing the reel, "Me, your mom, and your dad are very proud of you."

"Can't wait to work with you," she added, prompting further excitement from fans.

"OMG! Ang tunay na Darna! Ito na ba ang tinatawag nilang comeback?" one Facebook user commented, while another said "Please come back na, we’re longing for you, we miss you so much."

Angel's last showbiz appearance was a hosting stint on "Iba Yan" and a cameo appearance in "Four Sisters Before the Wedding," both in 2020.

Prior to sharing the reels about Joaquin, Angel's social media hiatus went on for three years.

RELATED: Angel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus — source