Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley join volunteer efforts to help habagat victims

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" former housemates Mika Salamanca and Will Ashley joined in the relief efforts of non-governmental organization (NGO) Angat Buhay for those affected by tropical storm "Crising" and habagat.

The NGO, founded and chaired by former Vice President Leni Robredo, posted photos of Mika and Will assiting other volunteers in cooking hot meals for the calamity victims.

"Thank you, Mika and Will!" Angat Buhay wrote on Facebook.

"Sinamahan ni Mika and Will ang ating volunteers sa Trining’s Kitchen Stories sa Marikina at sa Urban Chick Maginhawa sa Quezon City para maghanda ng mga iluluto para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo. Muli, maraming salamat sa pakikipagbayanihan, Mika and Will! Thank you for standing with our mission," it added.





Mika posted on Facebook last Tuesday that she launched a donation drive for those affected by the heavy rains and flooding.

"We are helping mobilize a team to be able to provide hot meals to victims in different parts of Metro Manila,” she said.

“Like our previous efforts, we will update you every step of the way and we will be very transparent as to how the proceeds will be used or distributed to various groups. Thank you so much and let us all be safe,” she added.

