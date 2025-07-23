^

Jessy Mendiola, Jake Ejercito call out DILG class suspension post

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 9:46am
Jessy Mendiola, Jake Ejercito call out DILG class suspension post
Composite image of actors (from left) Jake Ejercito and Jessy Mendiola
STAR / File, Jessy Mendiola via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —Actors Jessy Mendiola and Jake Ejercito slammed the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the way it announced class suspensions due to heavy rains and flooding brought by habagat. 

“Mga Abangers, sarap ng bogchi ko. Sa kabusugan ay naka idlip nang sandali. Oh, eto na inaabangan ninyo,” DILG wrote on its Facebook page yesterday.

The announcement came with an art card with the name of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla. 

Some pointed out Remulla's style when communicating with his constituents while he was still the governor of Cavite.

Social media users, however, criticized the post. Many pointed out that it was not appropriate, especially at a time when many people are going through challenges, such as losing homes to floods and sources of income, brought about by inclement weather. 

Jake commented on the post saying: “There’s a time and place for trying to be funny — this isn’t one of them.”

Jessy, meanwhile, commented: “Is this supposed to be funny?”

RELATED: Jessy Mendiola returns to showbiz after 5 years, signs with ABS-CBN
 

DILG

JAKE EJERCITO

JESSY MENDIOLA

JONVIC REMULLA
WATCH: Will Ashley says 'Pinoy Big Brother' stint a big blessing

Mika Salamanca credits 'PBB' for changed public impression

Janella Salvador being linked to Klea Pineda-Katrice Kierulf breakup

Janella Salvador being linked to Klea Pineda-Katrice Kierulf breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Janella Salvador's name has surfaced in connection to the breakup of actress Klea Pineda and internet personality...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dustin Yu willing to work on projects with Bianca de Vera, Will Ashley

Rhian Ramos deals with emotional and physical toll of playing Mitena

Rhian Ramos deals with emotional and physical toll of playing Mitena

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
The mythical world of Encantadia finally returns on the small screen via “Sang’gre.” Rhian Ramos is making...
Entertainment
fbtw
'None of our business': Oasis' Liam Gallagher pokes fun at viral kiss cam scandal

Celebrities mourn death of director Fritz Ynfante

Sharon Cuneta denies Ozempic behind weight loss

'Wheelchair bound': Kris Aquino now has 11 autoimmune diseases

Pinky Marquez wins P1 million in 'Rainbow Rumble,' 3rd millionaire on the show

