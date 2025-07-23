Jessy Mendiola, Jake Ejercito call out DILG class suspension post

MANILA, Philippines —Actors Jessy Mendiola and Jake Ejercito slammed the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the way it announced class suspensions due to heavy rains and flooding brought by habagat.

“Mga Abangers, sarap ng bogchi ko. Sa kabusugan ay naka idlip nang sandali. Oh, eto na inaabangan ninyo,” DILG wrote on its Facebook page yesterday.

The announcement came with an art card with the name of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Some pointed out Remulla's style when communicating with his constituents while he was still the governor of Cavite.

Social media users, however, criticized the post. Many pointed out that it was not appropriate, especially at a time when many people are going through challenges, such as losing homes to floods and sources of income, brought about by inclement weather.

Jake commented on the post saying: “There’s a time and place for trying to be funny — this isn’t one of them.”

Jessy, meanwhile, commented: “Is this supposed to be funny?”

