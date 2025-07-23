'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Depression Dante and a low-pressure area within the Philippine area of responsibility as of 7:10 a.m. on July 23, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — While Tropical Depression “Dante” still remains distant from Philippine shores and land areas, PAGASA warned on Wednesday morning, July 23, that its position over warm waters could further strengthen the southwest monsoon (habagat).

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the state weather bureau last spotted Dante about 880 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (kph) and gusts reaching 70 kph.

The system is tracking northwestward at 25 kph and is forecast to approach Itbayat, Batanes in the coming days.

No wind signal has been raised yet as Dante poses no immediate wind threat to the country in the coming hours, PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz-Galicia said.

Instead, she explained that Dante's position may further intensify the habagat, which has been driving heavy rainfall across Luzon and Visayas over the past week.

“Samantala, ang nakikita po nating concern dahil dito kay Dante ay yung kanyang lokasyon at position po ay very favorable para makapaghatak pa or makapag enhance pa lalo ng habagat sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” De La Cruz-Galicia said.

(Meanwhile, the concern we are seeing with Dante is that its location and position are very favorable for pulling in or further enhancing the habagat over a large part of our country.)

“At yung habagat po na ‘yan, siya po nagdudulot ng mga pagulan sa malaking bahagi po ng Luzon at ilang bahagi ng Visayas,” she added.

(And that southwest monsoon is bringing rains over much of Luzon and some parts of the Visayas.)

The tropical depression is also anticipated to intensify further into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. While unlikely, Dante developing into a severe tropical storm has not been ruled out.

Winds

PAGASA, however, has forecast strong to gale-force winds from the southwest monsoon over the following areas, intensifying to stronger gusts in coastal and mountainous areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Region

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Aurora

Metro Manila

CALABARZON

Bicol Region

MIMAROPA

Visayas

Zamboanga del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Camiguin

Dinagat Islands

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

Sea conditions

The state weather bureau has also warned of moderate to rough seas in various coastal areas of the country.

Rough seas of up to 3.5 meters are anticipated along Lubang Island's western coast, while waves reaching 3 meters will affect the seaboards of Batanes and Kalayaan Islands, as well as western areas of Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and the Calamian Islands.

Meanwhile, moderate seas with waves ranging from 2 to 2.5 meters will likely affect the seaboards of the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, southern Bataan, and western portions of Cavite, Batangas and Palawan, Camarines Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, parts of Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

The western seaboard of Masbate, southern seaboard of Quezon, northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, and the remaining seaboards of Batangas and Occidental Mindoro will also experience moderate sea conditions.

Mariners of small vessels like motorbancas are strongly advised to avoid sailing under these dangerous conditions.

Forecast track

PAGASA has projected Dante’s movement to continue northwestward until Thursday, July 24, heading toward Japan’s Ryukyu Islands and the East China Sea.

PAGASA Track and intensity forecast of Tropical Depression Dante as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

Other low-pressure areas

Apart from the tropical cyclone and habagat, PAGASA is also monitoring two low-pressure areas.

As of 4 a.m., the low-pressure area near Calayan Island's coastal waters has a high probability of intensifying into a tropical depression within 24 hours. Should this intensify into a tropical cyclone, it will take the name "Emong."

De La Cruz-Galicia said that by the time it becomes a tropical depression, wind signals will automatically be raised in some areas of Northern Luzon due to its proximity.

Meanwhile, the other low-pressure area located 2,525 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and outside PAR shows medium development potential.