Mika Salamanca donates P1 million 'Pinoy Big Brother' prize to orphanage

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 12:36pm
Mika Salamanca donates P1 million 'Pinoy Big Brother' prize to orphanage
'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' big winner Mika Salamanca at an outreach in an elderly community as seen on Sparkle's Instagram post dated July 12, 2025.
Sparkle GMA Artist Center via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Mika Salamanca is earning the reputation as the “big winner with a big heart” after donating her entire P1-million prize money from “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition”  to an orphanage. 

Mika’s good deed was confirmed by her talent agency, Sparkle.  

“After donating her entire P1 million prize to ‘Duyan ni Maria’ orphanage, ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ Big Winner Mika Salamanca continued her outreach by visiting a community of elderly residents to extend her gratitude and compassion,” Sparkle wrote on its Instagram post on Saturday. 

Mika’s outreach photos shows the “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” star spending time with the elderly and paying her respects by doing the “mano” gesture with one of the elderly. 

Mika is the very first GMA-7 winner of the reality show, which also saw ABS-CBN talent, Brent Manalo, win the edition as her duo or pair. The show wrapped up its milestone 20th year celebration show by proclaiming duo winners through online voting via paid app. 

RELATED: Brent Manalo, Mika Salamanca historic ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ Big Winners

MIKA SALAMANCA

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION
