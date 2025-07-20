WATCH: Mika Salamanca shares viral singing videos made for OFW mom

MANILA, Philippines — When a 10-year-old Mika Salamanca was belting out a Sarah Geronimo song in now-viral videos, it was a performance solely dedicated to her mother who was miles away from home.

One half of the big winners of the recently concluded “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition,” Mika shared the story behind the viral videos at last Thursday’s press conference for the Sparkle artists who were housemates of the reality TV show.

“Actually, 'yung mga videos po na ‘yun, 10 years old pa lang po ata ako noon or mas bata pa. Kasi kung hindi niyo po alam, ‘yung mom ko po kasi is OFW (overseas Filipino worker),” Mika said.

Mika said her mother has been working abroad for the most part of her growing up years. Her cousins shot the videos so that her mother would not miss out on her school performances.

“‘Yung mga pine-perform ko po sa school, bini-video po ng ate ko or ng mga pinsan ko po para po ipadala sa kanya. Kasi po, through that, mapapanood niya performance ko nang siya lang po or solo niya na malapit. Kaya po para po talaga sa nanay ko 'yung videos na ‘yun,” Mika added.

The “PBB” Big Winner teased that she has more videos, one where she is acting, but quipped that those are better left uncovered.

Online users jested that through her viral singing videos, which included her singing to hits by Sarah Geronimo and Aegis, have already made Mika a recording artist.

This quip is no longer just a dream after Mika recently met with Star Music to discuss her upcoming album with the recording label. The Sparkle artist teased that Sarah’s song she sang, “Sino Nga Ba ?,” will be part of her upcoming album.

