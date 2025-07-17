^

'Stranger Things' drops trailer for final season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 11:39am
A scene from "Stranger Things" Season 5
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the first official teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of its hit series "Stranger Things."

"The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before," goes the final season's synopsis. "To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The trailer begins with a majority of the main inside a radio station and a countdown that bleeds into scattered scenes from the upcoming season.

These clips include the military taking over Hawkins, Indiana following the Season 4 finale where the gates of the villain Vecna in the Upside Down begin tearing into the town.

Gaten Matazarro's Dustin visits the grave of Joseph Quinn's Eddie, who died in the previous season, now defaced with the words "Burn In Hell" while Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas watches over a comatosed Max Mayfield played by Sadie Sink.

"After what we've been through, this thing, it ties us together forever," Charlie Heaton's Jonathan tells Natalia Dyer's Natalie.

More scenes take place in the Upside Down, including attacks by Demogorgons, plus a first look at "The Terminator" star Linda Hamilton as the mysterious Dr. Kay.

"Wherever this blood leads, I need you to fight one last time," says David Harbour's Hopper. "Let's end this, kid."

The trailer ends with more action clips, closing with the cast each turning their heads to face the return of Vecna, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Also returning are Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

Netflix confirmed the final season of "Stranger Things" will have a three-part release: Volume One (first four episodes) on November 26, Volume 2 (next three episodes) on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year's Eve. — Video from Netflix's YouTube channel

