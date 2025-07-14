^

Kisses Delavin now a ballet student in New York

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 12:02pm
Kisses Delavin
Martha Graham School

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kisses Delavin is now studying ballet at the prestigious Martha Graham School after she stepped away from showbiz. 

As seen on YouTube, Kisses was spotted performing in the school's Spring Showcase, held at the Martha Graham Studio Theater in New York.

Kisses was part of the dancers in "Letter to the World" under the Beginner Performance Workshop led by Ghislaine van den Heuvel.

"This scene from 'Letter to the World' captures a lively social gathering, reflecting themes of community and connection. We focused on the couple dancing section, exploring how Graham’s movement brings people together in shared joy and unity," it said. 

According to its website, Martha Graham School is "the oldest professional school of dance in the United States and the only one primarily focused on the Martha Graham Technique and repertory."

"Classes are taught by faculty who are current or former members of the Martha Graham Dance Company, and who trained with Martha Graham herself or with her first-generation acolytes."

Kisses was the second Big Placer of "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" season in 2016.

She joined Miss Universe Philippines in 2021 and finished in the Top 10. 

Kisses said that she will join beauty pageants until she wins a crown but has chosen to stay away from showbiz.  

