BB Gandanghari graduates summa cum laude with second degree

MANILA, Philippines — BB Gandanghari marks another milestone as she graduated summa cum laude from her second degree in Los Angeles, California.

BB posted about her latest milestone via her Instagram on Saturday.

She earned her BS Entertainment Business degree at the University of California. BB is also an alumna of St. Louis University in Baguio after earning her Economics degree prior to entering showbiz 40 years ago.

BB said that her honors were achieved through hardwork, discipline, perseverance and determination.

She was also awarded Student of the Month and member of the Honor Society of Los Angeles.

“As much as I am proud of this achievement, I am also proud as a working student of having a perfect attendance and never late in my classes during the entire course,” BB wrote in her Instagram post earlier today.

