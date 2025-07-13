^

Entertainment

BB Gandanghari graduates summa cum laude with second degree

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 4:01pm
BB Gandanghari graduates summa cum laude with second degree
BB Gandanghari graduates with summa cum laude honors at the University of California.
BB Gandanghari via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BB Gandanghari marks another milestone as she graduated summa cum laude from her second degree in Los Angeles, California. 

BB posted about her latest milestone via her Instagram on Saturday. 

She earned her BS Entertainment Business degree at the University of California. BB is also an alumna of St. Louis University in Baguio after earning her Economics degree prior to entering showbiz 40 years ago. 

BB said that her honors were achieved through hardwork, discipline, perseverance and determination. 

She was also awarded Student of the Month and member of the Honor Society of Los Angeles. 

“As much as I am proud of this achievement, I am also proud as a working student of having a perfect attendance and never late in my classes during the entire course,” BB wrote in her Instagram post earlier today. 

RELATED: BB Gandanghari: Robin Padilla now treats me like a little sister

BB GANDANGHARI

RUSTOM PADILLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Actress Cristine Reyes was spotted with former National Youth Commission Gio Tingson, sparking romance rumors between the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez hopes to pass on the martial arts discipline to his sons

Richard Gutierrez hopes to pass on the martial arts discipline to his sons

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
With “Incognito” winding down this week, one of the clear highlights from its entire run is how the show brought...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr., true love comes when you least expect it

For Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr., true love comes when you least expect it

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
True love sometimes comes when you least expect it.
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza 'not together' with Jameson Blake, won't discuss Jak Roberto reunion

Barbie Forteza 'not together' with Jameson Blake, won't discuss Jak Roberto reunion

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Barbie Forteza clarified the situations between the men she's been linked with, particularly Jameson Blake and her longtime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Anne Curtis was among the stars spotted at Saturday’s fan meet of Korean superstar Park Seo Joon. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo, Dingdong make &lsquo;Only We Know&rsquo; romantic

Charo, Dingdong make ‘Only We Know’ romantic

By Leah Salterio | 16 hours ago
In “Only We Know,” Charo essays Betty, a retired teacher who forms an unlikely bond with a widowed engineer, Ryan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Philippines is the &lsquo;perfect home&rsquo; for pop culture fans

Why Philippines is the ‘perfect home’ for pop culture fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Filipinos’ deep affection for pop culture is one of the reasons a license-focused toy company has launched its first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oasis return reminds world of when Manchester captured cultural zeitgeist

Oasis return reminds world of when Manchester captured cultural zeitgeist

By James Pheby | 23 hours ago
The 1990s were a cultural high point for Manchester, when Oasis ruled the airwaves, following in the footsteps of the city's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with