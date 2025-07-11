Eraserheads documentary, comic book heading to San Diego Comic-Con

MANILA, Philippines — Music documentary "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" will screen at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

It will become the first Filipino-produced film and the first music documentary to screen at the prestigious event, where in last year's edition it first premiered an official trailer.

SDCC will host a panel discussion in Exhibit Hall 6BCF led by director Diane Ventura and Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia.

Ventura shared in a statement how grateful she was for the chance to represent Filipinos and the Phillippines on a global platform.

"It's long been my dream to spotlight the ingenuity of Filipino art, talent, and creativity and to be part of a movement that reframes the Filipino narrative," Ventura said. "This is also my way of putting out a more nuanced and extensive depiction of our people while bringing to light the richness, humor, and depth of our stories."

"Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" was well-received from critic and audiences upon screening in nearly 200 Philippine cinemas earlier this year.

Related: Ely Buendia's label releases tribute album of Eraserheads' 'Cutterpillow'

Billboard called it "a moving documentary for the younglings discovering their music and longtime fans reconnecting with the songs that defined their generation,” while GMA News hailed it as a "history lesson on an important chapter of Pinoy pop culture."

Kid Heroes Publications recently announced a special collaboration with the Eraserheads and the producers DVent Pictures for a limited-edition one-shot comic book inspired by and named after the music documentary.

The comic book — illustrated by Raymund Lee, Felix Morales, and Ardie Aquino, written by Patricio Ginelsa and Justin Quizon — reimagines the band's semi-fictional journey through four unique stories told in an anthology format.

It integrates music and mythology into an adventurous tale of musicians turned superheroes, making the world a better place one step at a time — thanks to their record-breaking hits, heroic deeds, and zombie-fighting missions.

Two prominent Filipino-American artists Whilce Portacio and Stephen Segovia designed the comic's two exclusive covers.

"The Punisher," "X-Factor," "Uncanny X-Men," and "Iron Man" artist Portacio illustrated the SDCC edition of the comic while DC Comics artist Segovia designed the SuperManila Exclusive edition.

RELATED: Ely Buendia shares thoughts on Eraserheads' 'Cutterpillow' tribute album