^

Entertainment

Meg Ryan is inspiration for new JC Santos, Rhian Ramos film — director

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 11:31am
Meg Ryan is inspiration for new JC Santos, Rhian Ramos film â€” director
Composite photos of Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Meg & Ryan" stars JC Santos and Rhian Ramos
Columbia Pictures, Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Director Catherine Camarillo explained why her film "Meg & Ryan" starring JC Santos and Rhian Ramos is titled as such, and the reason isn't too far-fetched.

During a recent press conference for the movie, Catherine shared the film's writer Gina Marissa Tagasa is a big fan of Meg Ryan, best known for her romantic-comedy stints.

"Si Manay Gina is a fan of Meg Ryan, and you know naman Meg Ryan is the queen of rom-com in the 80’s, di ba?," Catherine said.

A few of the rom-coms Meg starred in were "When Harry Met Sally...," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "City of Angels," "Prelude to a Kiss," "Addicted to Love," "French Kiss," and "I.Q."

She also headlined "Sleepless in Seattle," "You've Got Mail," and "Joe Versus the Volcano" with Tom Hanks.

"When we were doing the collaboration of the content, hindi talaga 'Meg & Ryan' ang title ng film but as we go along ang ganda ng characterization na nabuo and nagmarka sa amin 'yung character nina Meg and Ryan," Catherine said.

"So, si Manay  ang instinct niya, 'Can we use Meg & Ryan as a title?'" she continued. "I gave the green light to her, 'Sige maganda naman at kakaiba at walang masyadong sinasabi. 'Meg & Ryan' speaks of the character of the story, so, that's the evolution of it."

The director also explained why "Meg & Ryan" is only getting released now despite being shot some time ago because of the need for proper timing.

"Sobrang naging challenge 'yung timing because a lot of movies right now local films dahil ang daming mga balita at nakikita naman natin is not making good in theaters," Catherine shared.

"At the same time... sobra akong na-emosyonal kasi talagang kinumpleto ko 'yung gusto kong makuha, 'yung requirements ko, ‘yung vision ko sa film, siyempre sa editing at sa post, " the directed ended. "Siyempre I have to consider din the MTRCB, the music na everything gusto kong makuha, at naayon naman sa plano kong i-launch."

Last year Catherine directed Barbie Forteza and David Licauco in "That Kind of Love" and Kelvin Miranda and Kira Balinger in "Chances Are, You and I."

"Meg & Ryan" starring JC Santos and Rhian Ramos premieres in Philippine cinemas on August 6.  

RELATED‘All people are intrinsically good’: Rhian Ramos on playing kontrabida in ‘Sang’gre’

JC SANTOS

MEG RYAN

RHIAN RAMOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips
play

Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala went viral on social media after their photos in Ninoy Aquino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond 75: GMA personalities on their proudest Kapuso moment

Beyond 75: GMA personalities on their proudest Kapuso moment

By Angel Javier-Cruz | 12 hours ago
Our celebration of GMA Network’s 75th anniversary continues. Previously, the award-winning news and public affairs personalities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhian and JC are first-time screen partners in new romance flick

Rhian and JC are first-time screen partners in new romance flick

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
When the film, “Meg and Ryan” was offered to Rhian Ramos and JC Santos in 2023, they readily gave their nod to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Netflix has tapped "Lovely Runner" star Byeon Woo-seok to headline a live-action series adaptation of popular web...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Anne Curtis sharing a stage with Park Seo-joon? What a dream!
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

Rico Blanco, James Reid join SB19, BINI at OPM Con 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rico Blanco, James Reid, Yeng Constantino, and Mayonnaise were among the surprise acts joining a stacked line-up that already...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop group LUN8 sets 2 Philippine concerts

K-pop group LUN8 sets 2 Philippine concerts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
K-pop boy band LUN8 will visit the Philippines for a two-concert tour.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Incognito' director hopes Philippine action breaks barriers, reaches foreign shores

'Incognito' director hopes Philippine action breaks barriers, reaches foreign shores

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Lester Pimentel Ong wants Philippine action to shine globally.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with