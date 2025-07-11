Meg Ryan is inspiration for new JC Santos, Rhian Ramos film â€” director

Meg Ryan is inspiration for new JC Santos, Rhian Ramos film — director

Composite photos of Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Meg & Ryan" stars JC Santos and Rhian Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Director Catherine Camarillo explained why her film "Meg & Ryan" starring JC Santos and Rhian Ramos is titled as such, and the reason isn't too far-fetched.

During a recent press conference for the movie, Catherine shared the film's writer Gina Marissa Tagasa is a big fan of Meg Ryan, best known for her romantic-comedy stints.

"Si Manay Gina is a fan of Meg Ryan, and you know naman Meg Ryan is the queen of rom-com in the 80’s, di ba?," Catherine said.

A few of the rom-coms Meg starred in were "When Harry Met Sally...," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "City of Angels," "Prelude to a Kiss," "Addicted to Love," "French Kiss," and "I.Q."

She also headlined "Sleepless in Seattle," "You've Got Mail," and "Joe Versus the Volcano" with Tom Hanks.

"When we were doing the collaboration of the content, hindi talaga 'Meg & Ryan' ang title ng film but as we go along ang ganda ng characterization na nabuo and nagmarka sa amin 'yung character nina Meg and Ryan," Catherine said.

"So, si Manay ang instinct niya, 'Can we use Meg & Ryan as a title?'" she continued. "I gave the green light to her, 'Sige maganda naman at kakaiba at walang masyadong sinasabi. 'Meg & Ryan' speaks of the character of the story, so, that's the evolution of it."

The director also explained why "Meg & Ryan" is only getting released now despite being shot some time ago because of the need for proper timing.

"Sobrang naging challenge 'yung timing because a lot of movies right now local films dahil ang daming mga balita at nakikita naman natin is not making good in theaters," Catherine shared.

"At the same time... sobra akong na-emosyonal kasi talagang kinumpleto ko 'yung gusto kong makuha, 'yung requirements ko, ‘yung vision ko sa film, siyempre sa editing at sa post, " the directed ended. "Siyempre I have to consider din the MTRCB, the music na everything gusto kong makuha, at naayon naman sa plano kong i-launch."

Last year Catherine directed Barbie Forteza and David Licauco in "That Kind of Love" and Kelvin Miranda and Kira Balinger in "Chances Are, You and I."

"Meg & Ryan" starring JC Santos and Rhian Ramos premieres in Philippine cinemas on August 6.

